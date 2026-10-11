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Tavleen Singh writes: Congress party must do more than protest

In most democratic countries there are such things as shadow cabinets and alternative models of development. So why has the Congress party, after twelve years in the opposition benches, not been able to yet tell us what they will do differently if they come to power in Delhi?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, CJP protest in Delhi, Delhi Police detentions, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Mamata Banerjee detained, Dhruv Rathee detained, Abhijeet Dipke detention, Gyanesh Kumar resignation demand, Opposition leaders detained in Delhi, SIR voter-roll irregularities, Yogendra Yadav detained, Prashant Bhushan detained, Delhi security restrictions, Arvind Kejriwal protest reaction, Jantar Mantar CJP protest, Delhi protest, Delhi protest October 10, CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Abhijit Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party, SIR protests, Gyanesh Kumar CEC resignation, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc protest, Special Intensive Revision SIR voter rolls, Section 163 BNSS Delhi restrictions, New Delhi Nizamuddin station closure, Jantar Mantar protest permit, Election Commission voter deletion controversy, Jantar Mantar protest CJP INDIA bloc, CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation, Delhi Metro stations shut October 10, New Delhi railway station closed, Section 163 BNSS Delhi, Special Intensive Revision voter listLok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during INDIA bloc MPs' protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Windsor Place near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Amit)
Written by: Tavleen Singh
5 min readOct 11, 2026 07:07 AM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 06:30 AM IST

In times of political protests and government crackdowns, the role of a commentator like your humble columnist becomes fraught with charges of partisanship. This is what happened last week. While trawling social media platforms, I came upon a video of Priyanka Gandhi and some Congress ladies sitting in a circle, like at a wedding sangeet party, singing a song the Cockroach Janta Party made famous. Except that the target of the song was not ‘Bal Narendra’ but Gyanesh Kumar. Same tune, same gesture of rocking a baby to sleep, but the words were changed.

When the song was sung by young girls in Jantar Mantar, it had a resonance that was lost in this version. This made me express what I thought was an honest opinion about what is good for the cockroaches not being good for senior members of our oldest political party. By this I meant that the Gandhi siblings needed to come up with more than street-fighting to win public trust. And a few more elections than they have so far. Why have the party’s think tanks not found the time to draw up a list of concrete reforms to the Election Commission and especially the process of appointing election commissioners?

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