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Tavleen Singh writes: An ill wind is blowing, but no sign yet this will benefit opposition

If there is any hope in this dismal time, it comes from young people who are unafraid to publicly declare that they are sick to death of what their country has become and they are there to change it.

Cockroach Janta Party, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi protest, Sansad Chalo march, jantar mantar protest, Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest Delhi, NEET paper leak, unemployment in India, Delhi street protests, Bhagat Singh jail diary, Jantar Mantar protest, Jodhpur IT professionals protest, Shahdara Delhi, youth protests India, media misinformation, Indian Express reporting, civil rights dissent India, Indian express news, current affairsAfter the Jantar Mantar protest, schoolgirls in another BJP state took to the streets to say that their school had neither teachers, toilets or drinking water. I have seen rural schools where barefoot children come and sit in classrooms bereft of desks, chairs and textbooks.
Written by: Tavleen Singh
5 min readAug 9, 2026 02:01 PM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 06:27 AM IST

If I were young and Indian, I would be in the Cockroach Janta Party. Ironically, for the same reasons that I once became a Modi Bhakt. Having spent my entire life in the shabby, squalid, socialist country that was created under successive Congress prime ministers, I supported Modi because I thought he would bring radical changes to rectify what had gone wrong. Among the things that had gone most wrong was the inexplicable lack of investment in the human capital of this ancient land.

It should surprise no political pundit that the cockroaches made education their first cause. The trigger was the leak of NEET exam papers, but it was only a trigger. The condition of ordinary government schools across India is truly awful. Last week, if you were watching the news channels, you would have seen children in Madhya Pradesh leaping from one pillar to the next to cross a raging dam while going to school. This state has been governed by a ‘double-engine’ government for more than a decade.

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