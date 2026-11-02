Tata Sons case is about the financial system’s safety

When Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, was asked about Tata Sons at a media summit last month, he declined to discuss a specific company. Instead, he explained the rule and the reason for it. That is where this debate should begin, because the question is not about one business house. It is about the financial system’s safety. After four decades in banking, I believe the regulator has the better argument.

A core investment company is a holding company that mainly owns shares in its own group companies, and the RBI regulates it as a non-banking financial company. The largest NBFCs sit in the upper layer and must list within three years. Tata Sons entered that layer in September 2022, so its deadline was September 2025. Instead, it prepaid more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt and applied to surrender its registration. In September, the RBI said no. With standalone assets above Rs 2 lakh crore, Tata Sons is well past the Rs 1 lakh crore threshold.

Advertisement

The RBI Governor’s reasoning matters more than the mechanics. Such companies sit atop their groups, leverage funds and rely on the balance sheets of group companies to repay them. Public money, raised through banks and bonds, is therefore at risk. Hence, registration is needed.

I have seen what happens when that risk materialises. In September 2018, when I was State Bank of India chairman, IL&FS, also a systemically important core investment company, began to default. It had 347 group entities and about Rs 91,000 crore of debt. So little was understood about it that the government’s first count of its companies was off by half. Within weeks, mutual funds faced redemptions and funding for the entire NBFC sector began to dry up. Tata Sons is, of course, no IL&FS. It is well run and has repaid its debt. My point is about the structure, not the company.

There is a second lesson, about timing. SBI led the rescue of Yes Bank in March 2020. In my memoir, The Custodian of Trust, I concluded that the action RBI took that March could probably have been taken as early as November 2019. Regulation does its best work before trouble arrives. The time to bring Tata Sons within the discipline of a listing is while it is strong.

Advertisement

The case against listing deserves a fair hearing. The Tata Trusts, which own about two-thirds of Tata Sons, fund hospitals, schools and research. There is a genuine fear that a listing could change the character of an institution built over generations for a philanthropic purpose. Tata Sons became net cash positive in 2023-24. And the Trusts are within their rights to place an alternative structure before the regulator.

But a rule based on size means little if size can be defined away. If the country’s largest holding company can reorganise itself out of a requirement written for exactly such institutions, the requirement means nothing for anyone else. Nor does a clean balance sheet settle the matter. Debt repaid this year can be raised next year. The listed Tata companies, which together own nearly 12 per cent of Tata Sons, carried a consolidated debt of over Rs 2.6 lakh crore in 2022-23. That is indirect access to public money, whatever the standalone accounts say. The rule rightly looks at what an institution of this scale could do to the system, not at how well it is run.

Banking is a business of trust, and so is regulation; a regulator seen to make exceptions for the biggest names would find that trust hard to keep. Nor is listing a penalty. TCS, Tata Steel and other group companies have done well under quarterly disclosure and shareholder scrutiny. A sound institution has the least to fear from it.

The Trusts’ concerns should be met in how the listing is done: Its timing, the size of the float, its structure, and the safeguards around control and the philanthropic mandate. The Tata Sons board has already decided to comply and, by reports, has begun talks with bankers. The RBI has a part to play too. Having held firm on principle, it can be practical on process: A reasonable timeline, openness with SEBI on the initial float, and clarity on preserving the Trusts’ stewardship within the rules.

The RBI had the power to make an exception. It would not have been wise to use it. Exemption from a systemic rule cannot rest on a name and a legacy, however distinguished. The country learned at real cost in 2018 that an institution large enough to threaten the financial system must accept the discipline of transparency. The task now is to meet that requirement in a way that keeps what is valuable about the house of Tata intact.

The writer is former chairman, State Bank of India. Views are personal