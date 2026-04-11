The leak of Jana Nayagan is not simply a piracy incident. It is a political moment, and like most political moments in Tamil Nadu, the more important question is not who did it, but who gains from it. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) response was immediate. Fingers were pointed at L Murugan and Udhayanidhi Stalin, with the clear suggestion that political rivals, threatened by Vijay’s growing influence, had engineered the film’s leak as an act of sabotage.

It is a compelling charge. But it doesn’t hold. Not long before this, voices from within the same ecosystem claimed that the BJP and the DMK were conspiring to delay the film’s release, possibly by influencing the Central Board of Film Certification. Now, those same actors are accused of leaking it.

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These two theories cancel each other out. Suppressing a film and leaking it are opposite strategies. You cannot do both.

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For the BJP, leaking Jana Nayagan would be self-defeating. A film widely understood as an extension of Vijay’s political ambitions doesn’t become less dangerous when it reaches more people. It becomes more so. A leak doesn’t bury such a film; it amplifies it, generates curiosity, and, crucially, frames Vijay as the target of powerful interests. For a party still struggling to find a stable footing in Tamil Nadu, elevating Vijay in this way would be a strange way to contain him. If anything, it hands him a political gift.

The case against the DMK is still harder to make. Stalin and his party have, up to now, managed Vijay’s political emergence with studied restraint, acknowledging him without amplifying him, watching without reacting. It is a sensible posture for a party that sees him as a future competitor but not yet an immediate threat. Leaking his film would upend that calculation entirely. It would place Vijay at the centre of public discourse, hand him a ready-made persecution narrative, and potentially galvanise a voter base that is still being assembled. And if the connection were ever proven, the political cost would be severe, particularly on the eve of an election cycle. Ruling parties do not take risks like this without very good reason. There is no good reason here.

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The most credible explanation, for now, points inward: To the film industry itself. At the time of the leak, Jana Nayagan was passing through multiple hands — production crews, post-production vendors, preview screeners, and the certification pipeline. This is precisely the terrain from which most leaks in Indian cinema originate: Disgruntled technicians, financial disputes, rivalries between production entities, and simple negligence. Of course, these are unglamorous explanations, but they fit the pattern far better than a coordinated political conspiracy. The trouble is that unglamorous explanations don’t make for good political fodder.

Which brings us to the question that deserves more honest attention. If you set aside motivation and look purely at outcomes as to who has actually benefited from this episode, the answer is fairly clear. Vijay and TVK have come out ahead.

The leak transformed a routine commercial release into a political spectacle. Vijay is no longer simply a film star promoting a project. He is, in the discourse at least, a political figure being targeted by entrenched forces. The story generates sympathy, urgency, and attention, things that conventional political campaigns spend enormous resources trying to create.

This does not mean the leak was necessarily orchestrated. But the speed and confidence with which it was politicised is striking. By immediately naming the culprits and framing the incident as a case of suppression, TVK set the terms of the conversation before anyone else could. The mechanics of the leak, who actually did it, how, and why, have been almost entirely displaced by the politics of alleged victimhood. In politics, controlling the narrative is often more valuable than controlling the facts.

Tamil Nadu has long understood that cinema and politics feed each other. What Jana Nayagan’s leak reveals is how fluidly a crisis can be turned into political capital, and how quickly a story about piracy can become one about power. So, the most likely source of the leak sits within the industry. The amplification is unmistakably political. And the benefits, at least for now, belong to Vijay.

We do not know whether that outcome was designed or simply seized upon. But one thing is clear right now: Vijay has emerged from this episode not as its victim, but as its principal beneficiary.

The writer is an educator and political analyst based in Bengaluru