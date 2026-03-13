Opinion Our cricket team represents India’s diversity. Temple visit with ICC trophy undermines it
Whichever way the temple stopover is viewed, it won't be lost on anyone that Shah's big breaks in cricket administration — first as BCCI secretary in 2019, and then getting elected unopposed as independent chair (former designation) of the ICC in 2024 — happened after the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP came to power, and won two subsequent elections.
A day before the T20 World Cup final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released digital viewership numbers for the semifinal match between India and England in Mumbai. The 65.2 million concurrent viewers on the official streaming platform JioHotstar, the ICC maintained, was the highest ever for a live event. It mirrored the “tremendous progress being made in making the game more accessible and engaging for audiences everywhere”, Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, said in a statement.
With 12 full members and nearly a hundred associate members, cricket is preparing for its return to the Olympics in 2028 after over 100 years, a boost to the ICC’s aspirations of making the sport a truly global one. Shah, a former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — financially and trophy-wise the powerhouse of the game — will be the face of the ICC as it looks to secure the sport’s place in Future Olympic Programmes. Neutrality is one of the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter.
After India became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, Shah was alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir when they offered prayers at the Hanuman Tekri temple, adjacent to the Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue of the final between India and New Zealand. Suryakumar carried the gleaming ICC Trophy.
Just hours earlier, the entire nation had erupted in joy as Team India lifted the silverware. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, both Sikhs, player of the tournament Sanju Samson, a Christian, were among the stars of the multi-religious team’s victorious campaign. Mohammed Siraj, a Muslim, is a member of the squad. But here was Shah, the ICC chairman, linking a winner’s trophy to a particular place of worship in a cricket-crazy nation.
Whichever way the temple stopover is viewed, it won’t be lost on anyone that Shah’s big breaks in cricket administration — first as BCCI secretary in 2019, and then getting elected unopposed as independent chair (former designation) of the ICC in 2024 — happened after the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP came to power, and won two subsequent elections. His father, Amit Shah, the Home Minister, is one of the most powerful politicians of a government that champions Hindu nationalism.
It’s worth stressing that Shah, as “independent chair”, has a duty to abide by the ICC code of ethics, which also mentions that its officials must not promote the interest of a third party, such as a government or a political body. The temple visit would have been viewed as a personal visit had Shah not been seen with the men of the moment. By taking the coveted trophy along and getting photographed, he promoted religious symbolism, which is unbecoming of the chair he occupies.
- 1We heard the booms and felt gratitude, not fear: Living through a war under the UAE’s shield
- 2When war reaches the kitchen stove, neutrals become part of the story
- 3Shashi Tharoor writes: Era of gentle trade is over. Global village is being replaced by law of jungle
- 4Marco Rubio and a gift of big, beautiful shoes
- 5Opposition is right to question CEC, but move to impeach is unwise
The counter to those highlighting that opener Sanju Samson drew the sign of the cross after taking India home in a tough chase against West Indies in a must-win Super Eight game is this: For generations and across sports, legends have looked skywards, bowed for the sajda, touched the head and the chest, kissed a rosary. But restraint that dignifies his office is expected of the “independent chair” of the ICC, no matter what his political leanings are.
The writer is associate editor, The Indian Express
nihal.koshie@expressindia.com