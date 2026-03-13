A day before the T20 World Cup final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released digital viewership numbers for the semifinal match between India and England in Mumbai. The 65.2 million concurrent viewers on the official streaming platform JioHotstar, the ICC maintained, was the highest ever for a live event. It mirrored the “tremendous progress being made in making the game more accessible and engaging for audiences everywhere”, Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, said in a statement.

With 12 full members and nearly a hundred associate members, cricket is preparing for its return to the Olympics in 2028 after over 100 years, a boost to the ICC’s aspirations of making the sport a truly global one. Shah, a former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — financially and trophy-wise the powerhouse of the game — will be the face of the ICC as it looks to secure the sport’s place in Future Olympic Programmes. Neutrality is one of the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter.