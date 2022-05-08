Sycophants are dangerous

It should have been a good week for our Prime Minister. He has just returned from what appears to have been a very successful trip to Europe. Other than meeting important leaders he would have been happily reminded of old times when he met members of the diaspora in Berlin and Copenhagen and they chanted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’. The Prime Minister was in his element when Indian musicians in full costume appeared seemingly out of nowhere giving him a chance, as usual, to try his hand at playing a large drum. Reporters who travelled to Europe to cover his tour were adulatory in their reports of his successes. One Hindi news channel reported that it was Modi’s ‘stature’ that would soon end the war in Ukraine. The Danish Prime Minister seemed to back this up by urging him publicly to ‘speak to Putin’. Modi could not have asked for more.

Within hours of returning to the motherland, though, some uglier realities began to surface. First, came news that the Asia-Pacific Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had in a Congressional briefing presented a report called ‘India’s Crackdown on Free Speech’. “Nobody wants to see India become a very strong dictatorship like China…,” said Daniel Bastard “(but) the situation is becoming more or less the same in some aspects.” The report he presented to the US Congress talked of routine violence against journalists, mentioning Kashmir in particular, and it said that the Indian media was being forced into self-censorship.

Then came alarming news from the World Health Organization that the Government of India had concealed Covid deaths to such an extent that the real figure was probably 10 times the official count. The same officials who let us down so badly at exactly this time last year were trotted out to declare that the WHO was maligning India and using a methodology that was unreliable. They said that India had a very strong register of births and deaths and that this indicated that the official figure of 4.81 lakh deaths at the end of 2021 was accurate.

Now let’s examine if the charges being made against Modi are true or malicious propaganda. This newspaper has done a thorough analysis of the WHO’s charges and concluded that although there may have been some undercounting, the actual figure is nowhere near the WHO’s estimate of 47.4 lakh deaths. What we need to ask is why India’s official figures are being questioned at all, and the answer, in my humble opinion, is that too many lies were told by too many officials at the height of that deadly Delta wave that swept through India last summer.

When bodies were seen floating in the Ganga, we were told that this was normal because some Hindus believed in giving their loved ones a ‘jal samadhi’. When the banks of our most sacred river began to be covered in thousands of shallow graves, the official explanation was that there were Hindu communities who believed in burial. When people started dying from the unavailability of oxygen and hospital beds, the official explanation was that this was an exaggeration. When queues formed outside cremation grounds, we were told that there were some ‘vulture journalists’ who had no business to be reporting from cremation grounds.

Not many did. The media has been whipped into such subservience. The courage that we once showed in reporting government corruption and failures began to die before Modi won his second term, and has died some more in the past four years. Reporting on politics and governance has become difficult. Journalists who continue to show defiance are routinely punished by the Government of India’s investigative agencies. And in any case, there are no more than a handful. There are private news channels today that sound so much like government mouthpieces that if poor, shabby old Doordarshan were closed for good, it would not be missed.

The problem with forcing officials and journalists to become servile sycophants is that the government begins to believe its own propaganda. So, when international organisations or newspapers report on failures and flaws, the response of the highest officials in Modi’s government is to talk of an ‘international conspiracy’ against India. This is crazy talk. As the Prime Minister would have discovered on his tour of Europe, the West is very keen for India to succeed so that it can act as a buffer against the emerging new world order led by China.

If there is an ‘international conspiracy’, it is to make India somehow overcome her failures of governance and economic policy to emerge as a real challenge to China. When India has done well, she has been applauded by the same western newspapers which our officials charge with being anti-India. It is because the Modi government’s media policy has been essentially to muzzle the domestic media that there has been bad press abroad. It is because we lied about the extent of the horror we experienced during last summer’s deadly Covid wave that there has been such a serious loss of credibility.

Sycophants have a place in autocracies where for a while they thrive by singing praises to the Dear Leader, but even there, they end up weakening him eventually instead of helping him become a better autocrat. In democratic countries, the damage that sycophantic officials and servile journalists do is incalculable. Until it is too late.