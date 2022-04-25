Switzerland is committed to ending Russia-Ukraine conflict

The author of the article is Ralf Heckner

Serving in the Swiss Foreign Service imposes a certain informal obligation. This is that you will often have to explain to your friends in foreign countries the rationale, and the essence of Switzerland’s unique history of neutrality. I have had many conversations on this over the years, in many different countries. But never once did it occur to me that a day would come when I would be discussing this matter in the dark shadow of a potential nuclear confrontation in Europe, arising from the military aggression of one sovereign state against another.

Yet, such is the tragic reality of our times.

Predictably enough, over the past weeks, I have been asked by a number of Indian friends about Switzerland’s stance on Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. In particular, I have been asked whether Switzerland has abandoned its tradition of neutrality.

This week’s Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi is an important forum for discussing the new security environment and its implications for the world. I am grateful for this opportunity to share my views on this matter.

Switzerland’s foreign policy goals are peace, security, and the rule of law. These are the foundations of Swiss prosperity and sustainable development. The Federal Constitution requires the Swiss Government to take measures to safeguard our neutrality.

The rights and obligations of a neutral state were defined in The Hague Conventions of 1907. Of interest is that it was Tsar Nicolas II, Emperor of All the Russias, who convened this historic meeting.

The most important of these rights is the inviolability of a neutral state’s territory. The main obligations of a neutral state are to refrain from acts such as engaging in war, supplying mercenary troops to belligerent states, or allowing belligerent states to use its territory. Also, ensuring its own defence and treating belligerent states equally in terms of the exportation of war material.

So, I can categorically state that when it comes to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, Switzerland is in full compliance with the international obligations that come with being a neutral state. Switzerland has not abandoned her neutrality at all.

But what about the fact that Switzerland is implementing the same sanctions against Russia as the European Union? Well, as an important international financial centre, Switzerland had to take action to prevent the misuse of its banking system for the financing of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. Adopting economic sanctions is compatible with the obligations of a neutral state. Switzerland’s adoption of the European Union sanctions does not alter its neutrality in any way.

Switzerland has also been investing substantial diplomatic capital into solving the Ukraine conflict. Following the beginning of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, Switzerland was heavily involved in trying to bring about an end to the fighting. Switzerland presided over the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2015. Didier Burkhalter, President of the Swiss Confederation at that time, personally lead mediation efforts. The Swiss diplomat, Ambassador Heidi Tagliavini, represented the OSCE in the 2015 negotiations about the Minsk II agreement concerning the conflict in Donbass. Another Swiss diplomat, Ambassador Thomas Greminger, served as the secretary general of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe from 2017 to 2022. Switzerland’s consistent policy explains why my country was chosen to host the 5th Ukraine Reform Conference, which should take place on July 4 and 5, in Lugano.

What next? The President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis has made it clear that Switzerland stands ready upon request to mediate and to host peace talks on Swiss soil. The Swiss Government, like the Government of India, continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Ukraine and to the Ukrainian refugees in the neighbouring countries. As in 1956 for Hungarian refugees and in 1968 for refugees from Czechoslovakia, the Swiss people have opened their arms to tens of thousands of refugees. In March alone, the Swiss people pledged 30 million CHF in private donations to Ukraine.

Everything I know and believe convinces me that even for this current crisis which dominates global fears at this time, a resolution will be found. And when that time comes, Switzerland will be part of the reconstruction and reconciliation efforts. Switzerland has a critical interest in a functioning multilateral system in Geneva and in New York. The impasse at the United Nations is the result of permanent Security Council members exercising their veto power. Switzerland, like India, is in favour of Security Council reforms.

My country is running for a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period of 2023-24. If elected, Switzerland will always be on the side of peace, international security, and the rule of law.

The writer is Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan