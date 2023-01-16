Curative Petition for Bhopal Gas Victims: The need to undo injustice

Written by N D Jayaprakash

Last week, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a curative petition seeking additional compensation for victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. What does this petition seek to achieve? To answer this question, we will have to first go back to December 22, 2010, when the then UPA government filed this curative petition in the Supreme Court. It sought additional compensation from Dow Chemical Company (USA), which currently owns Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) — the company that was accused of causing the toxic gas leak disaster in Bhopal in the early hours of December 3, 1984. Thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands of others suffered injuries of varying degrees. Four years after the disaster, in February 1989, the Supreme Court ordered a settlement, according to which UCC had to pay $470 million to the Centre. The terms of the settlement included quashing all pending and future criminal cases against UCC and its subsidiaries.

A month later, in March 1989, the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sanghathan (BGPMUS) filed a review petition challenging the settlement. A writ petition against the settlement was also filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedit Sahayog Samiti (BGPSS). A few other review and writ petitions were also filed subsequently. In March 1991, the apex court rejected all prayers in the review and writ petitions, other than those pertaining to criminal immunity to UCC. Through a majority decision, the Court placed the onus on the Centre for providing any additional compensation to the gas victims, if there was a shortfall in the settlement sum.

In October 1991, the Centre was compelled to file a curative petition challenging this verdict, primarily to recover the huge amounts to be provided as ex-gratia payments to the increasing number of gas victims who continued to die prematurely. Many were suffering from fatal afflictions like cancer and renal failure. Funds were required to recover the costs of welfare measures being undertaken for the victims.

The settlement amount paid by Union Carbide in February 1989 amounted to about Rs 725 crore at the then exchange rate. According to the Supreme Court’s suo motu order, dated May 4, 1989, the settlement was based on the reckoning that 3,000 people died in the tragedy and around 1,02,000 others had suffered injuries of varying degrees.

The compensation could not be paid immediately because the process of adjudication of over 6,00,000 claims started only after the judgment in the review petition was pronounced. The process of adjudication went on from 1992 to 2004. An additional 4,00,000 claims were filed. After adjudicating these claims, the claim courts determined that more than 5,73,000 victims had suffered injuries of varying degrees and 5,295 had died.

As a result, the amount that was received for compensating 1,05,000 victims — the basis of the 1989 settlement — was disbursed among more than 5,73,000 victims. The office of the Welfare Commissioner, under which the claim courts functioned, managed to pay small amounts of compensation to all the identified victims because the bulk of the settlement amount of $470 million was retained in a dollar account in the Reserve Bank of India — the amount in rupee terms rose to more than Rs 3,000 crore by 2004 from Rs 725 crore in 1989 because of the difference in the exchange rate and the interest that had accrued on the principal in these 15 years.

As a result, initially, all the 5,73,000 plus claims were disposed of with a sum of about Rs 1,500 crore. The remaining amount was dispersed on a pro-rata basis to the same number of victims after another Supreme Court order dated July 19, 2004. Effectively, this meant that each gas victim received less than one-fifth of the assumed compensation amount. The 1989 settlement amount, based on the assumption that there were only 1,05,000 victims, was disbursed among five times that many — 5,73,000 plus gas victims.

The curative petition of 2010 was filed to seek compensation because the Claim Courts had established that there were at least 4,68,000 more victims than that reckoned by the 1989 verdict. In other words, the entire settlement amount of more than Rs 3,000 crore (including interest and difference in the exchange rate), which should only have been paid to 1,05,000 gas victims (as per the terms of the settlement), was unjustly shared with the 4,68,000 plus victims, who were initially excluded from the settlement’s ambit.

While the Centre is now seeking additional compensation on behalf of these additional victims, the BGPMUS and BGPSSS are demanding that the additional compensation should be based on the degree of injury suffered by each of the 5,73,000 plus gas victims — as corroborated by their medical records. The Bhopal Gas Peedit Stationery Mahila Karamchari Sangh (BGPSMKS) and four other organisations representing gas victims have supported the petition.

Last week, a five-member Constitution Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul heard the petition. R Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, represented the Centre, Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh represented the BGPMUS and BGPSSS, and Advocate Karuna Nandy represented the BGPSMKS and other organisations of the victims. The AG and Parikh emphasised para 38 of the order dated May 4, 1989, which had granted the following relief: “If, owing to the pre-settlement procedures being limited to the main contestants in the appeal, the benefit of some contrary or supplemental information or material, having a crucial bearing on the fundamental assumptions basic to the settlement, have been denied to the Court and that, as a result, serious miscarriage of justice, violating the constitutional and legal rights of the persons affected, has been occasioned, it will be the endeavour of this Court to undo any such injustice. But that, we reiterate, must be by procedures recognised by law. Those who trust this Court will not have cause for despair.” Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who represented Dow Chemicals/UCC, vehemently opposed the petition stating that the prayers in it tantamount to reopening the settlement. However, in his concluding remarks, the AG categorically stated that para 38 of the May 4, 1989 order could not be interpreted in any other manner than as a reopener clause.

The writer is Joint Secretary, Delhi Science Forum, & Co-Convener, BGPSSS — a party to the case