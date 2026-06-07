The conclusion exposes the hollowness of the ECI’s claims and the inaccuracy, unreliability and lack of credibility of the SIR exercise. After ECI’s blessings, will democracy survive?

As a lawyer, I understand that if two honourable judges speak for the Court, it is the Supreme Court of India (SC) which speaks. The Supreme Court is a Constitutional court, it is also the final appellate court, it has original jurisdiction in some matters, it has superintendence over all courts, it can review and overrule its own judgments, it can take up a cause suo motu, it has the power to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a Commission, it has the power to refer a matter for investigation to a police agency, it can refer a civil or commercial dispute to mediation or arbitration, it can transfer a matter from the jurisdiction of a High Court to the jurisdiction of another High Court, it can pronounce a man and a woman divorced, it has the power to punish a person for contempt of court, its interpretation of the Constitution of India is the final word, and it has the power to pass any order to “do complete justice”. It is said that the SC is the most powerful court in the world.

Universal adult suffrage

Among its vast powers, one stands out. In State of Madras vs V G Row, the Supreme Court described itself as the sentinel qui vive—a watchful guardian of the Constitution. What does the Constitution say about elections?