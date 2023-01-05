Supreme Court allows cinema hall owners to keep out food from outside: Why India’s cinema halls can take a lesson from Israel’s ‘Popcorn Law’

Cinema halls are notorious worldwide for charging excessively for popcorn, soft drinks and other snacks. That someone in India petitioned and sought remedy is indeed a matter of public interest. The Supreme Court has disappointed the public by maintaining the food monopoly of cinema hall owners who sell at unreasonable rates. Thank the judges, there is still free water. The state of Israel went through this a decade ago, and their story offers a better way to deal with the problem in India.

Israel had a famous case of the “Popcorn Bill” in its parliament in 2012 when an amendment to the Consumer Protection Law 1981 (known as the “Popcorn Law”) was approved by the Economic Affairs Committee. Before this amendment, the law prevented the public from bringing their own food and beverages to cinema halls, sporting events, and other gatherings. Instead, cinema hall owners allowed vendors to sell food inside so as to not be accused of selling at high prices. This was a loophole in the law and was taken up by parliamentarian Carmel Shama-Hacohen from the Likud party. He brought a proposal in 2010 that helped change the law to allow Israelis popcorn and other homemade goodies from home in theatres.

Shama became quite popular among the Israeli public and had some pleasant international coverage and critical headlines like “Pop goes the free market”. For him it was a genuine public issue and he said, “We have to put an end to this. The public should not have to mortgage their houses for a soft drink and a snack.” After ending the ridiculous practice in cinema halls he went on to say, “We can see the new law as a kind of Iron Dome (all weather air-defence system) that will protect the consumer.”

The Supreme Court ruling in India is thus disappointing. There are several factors. First, cinema halls are meant to be a source of entertainment for millions of students and families. But going to a PVR hall in Delhi as a student was a matter of financial stress for me. I usually gave in to the temptation even when I lived on meager scholarships. Second, SC judges remarked, “the cinema hall is not a gym where you need healthy food. It is a place of entertainment”. Except, entertainment can be healthy and does not need to solely be surrounded by junk food. Allowing the moviegoers their own snacks may help in the fight against junk/fast food culture in India. In fact, in the interest of the youth, the government of India issued a regulation against the sale, distribution and advertisement of junk food within fifty meters of a school campus, including in school canteens and hostel kitchens in 2019.

Third, the judges also said, “Suppose someone starts getting jalebis inside the cinema hall, then the theatre’s management can stop them. If the viewer wipes his sticky fingers on the seats, then who will pay for the cleaning? People can also bring tandoori chicken. Then there will be complaints of bones left in the hall. That could also bother people.” But it would be much safer to assume that most Indians might actually prefer roasted peanuts and chickpeas or some namkeen while they watch movies. And also, let’s not think so low of jalebi-eaters. What food items can be permissible in a cinema hall is a genuine issue, but it requires a rational solution as opposed to a blanket ban.

Express Opinion | | Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court provides little clarity or closure

There was a debate in Israel as well about what food can be allowed in theatres since the definition of a “snack” is subjective. Haaretz, Israel’s daily and highly respectable newspaper, commented on the debate saying, “don’t underestimate the ability of Israelis to push the envelope when it comes to eating. Our people are capable of going to the extremes when it comes to food, as anyone who has eaten a buffet meal at an Israeli hotel well knows. Anything goes. Do you really want to watch a movie sitting next to kids eating chicken nuggets and fries? Or a guy chowing down on a massive pita filled with meat and dripping with tehina?”.

Such cynicism didn’t work among Israeli parliamentarians and they rightly thought that their people should define their own snacks, and allowed them the liberty of taking plenty of eatables into cinema halls. We shall now turn to our parliamentarians to take this issue forward, and bring to an end the monopoly of cinema hall owners.

Advertisement

The writer is Associate Professor & Director, Jindal Centre for Israel Studies, Jindal School of International Affairs, O P Jindal Global University