Supreme Court censure on renaming games: Because the past lives in the present

At one place in The Age of Extremes, his magisterial account of “The Short Twentieth Century,” Eric Hobsbawm, one of the finest minds of our times, describes his early influences. “For historians of our generation and background, the past is indestructible not just because we belong to a generation when streets and public places were still called after public men and events, when peace treaties were still being signed and war memorials recalled the yesteryear but because public events were a part of the texture of our lives,” he writes. The challenge for a historian, according to Hobsbawm, was to engage with the past as if it were a conversation with the present. His immense breadth of scholarship is testimony to an oft-repeated, but rarely well understood, axiom of history writing — the past lives in the present.

The past is, however, a different kind of artefact in some of today’s contests over identity. It is invoked to provide material for hagiography, and its corollary – demonisation. The villains have to be put in their place. In India, of late, one way to do that is to remove them from public memory by changing the names of places. In Delhi, less than four months after assuming office, the BJP-led government decided that a prominent avenue in the heart of the city deserved better than carrying the name of Aurangzeb.

For several reasons, it’s easy to bracket the sixth Mughal Emperor as “evil”. He revoked many of the policies of his forefathers – imposed Sharia laws, brought back the discriminatory jizya tax that Hindus had to pay in return for protection and gave orders to destroy Hindu shrines in some parts of his empire. Aurangzeb is a convenient figure for those wanting to stamp majoritarianism and demonise minorities. The move was reportedly proposed by then East Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri who wanted “the government to correct the mistakes of history”. “Whenever we think of Aurangzeb, we think of cruelty and torture,” he said. The initiative had the support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It’s this urge to “correct history” that attracted the Supreme Court’s censure on Monday. It was responding to a PIL that had sought the Court’s intervention to erase the association of “foreign looters” with cities and public places in the country. Dismissing the PIL, the SC admonished the petitioner for being “haunted by the past”. Invasions, it said, were a fact of history and there were far more pressing governance-related imperatives than trying to undo them.

The Court reminded the petitioner of the country’s syncretic past – Hindu kings donating land and money to Christian churches. In the decades after Independence, a section of India’s nationalist historians had similar theses. A country trying to come to terms with the trauma of Partition needed icons of harmony – the broad-minded Akbar, Sufis venerated by both Hindus and Muslims.

The past is, however, too complex to be captured in binaries. There were more Hindus, for instance, in the higher echelons during Aurangzeb’s rule than any other Great Mughal. He had Rajput relatives, and gave grants for maintaining Hindu temples.

More importantly, the secular-Akbar-bigoted-Aurangzab binary seems to subject medieval rulers to litmus tests designed for today. The kings and sultans were not accountable for their actions, these were times when hierarchies were held as important for “social cohesion” and statecraft had very different objectives. Wars and violence were often critical to empire-building.

Projects to cleanse history, however, obsess over “invaders” and “outsiders”. In doing so, they harken ironically to the colonial version of India’s past that periodised the country’s history into Hindu rule, Muslim rule and British rule. Elucidated with the greatest clarity in James Mill’s History of India, this neat division of the country’s past finds an echo when Mahmud of Ghazni, Ibrahim Lodhi, Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan are slotted into an overarching pejorative category – the invader. Mill’s text, written in the 1820s, had a hegemonic sway in the country’s education system for most of the colonial period. Ironically, its broad thesis seems to have acquired a new lease of life amongst people who lay much store on “decolonisation”.

