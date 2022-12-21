Suhas Palshikar writes: One hundred days of Bharat Jodo

At the present juncture, India has become a fractured social entity. It holds on with a glue of hate, imagined victimhood and empty dreams. Therefore, the present moment more than any other moment in the post-Independence past requires all-round efforts to rediscover the spirit of fraternity, nationalism and democracy. The Bharat Jodo Yatra needs to be seen and assessed in this sombre context.

The Yatra has two objectives. As the name of the project explicitly suggests, the first is to (re)unite India, to address the challenge mentioned above. The other one, which some of its participants may not be very enthusiastic about, is to facilitate the acceptability of the Congress party, or more particularly, to rejuvenate it. Since its defeat in 2014, this is probably the first significant step taken by Congress to seriously respond to its decline. Thus, while there is an ambition to fill the vacuum marked by the absence of a strong and meaningful Opposition, there is also an ambition to at least touch upon the audacious project of identifying and overcoming the pitfalls in the forward march of a country that promised so much to its citizens at the time of freedom.

Sceptics and critics would say that this is only another route for a non-BJP party to serve its self-interest. But it is quite legitimate for a party to democratically explore the possibilities of its rejuvenation; it is even more urgent for all political players believing in constitutional democracy to devise programmes that would stem the tide of the authoritarian politics that is engulfing Indian society. In a complex sense, the two objectives are interconnected too, because only by ensuring a truly united India can the idea of Congress (and the idea of an alternative to the BJP’s majoritarianism) be saved.

After a hundred days of journey through a large part of India, it is not clear what the Yatra has achieved on either of these two counts. And yet, it is no mean achievement to physically walk through such a long tract of the country. In particular, the Yatra has demonstrated that politics is/can still be about actual people rather than their virtual incarnations and that face-to-face interactions are still part of politics in the times of social media. This development in itself will save an element of democracy when the idea of living and thinking people is exiting from the public domain.

But on both counts — the rejuvenation of the party and the rediscovery of our democratic national self — the Bharat Jodo Yatra seems to be underperforming in comparison to its stated ambition. It is understandable that in view of the participation of many non-Congress groups, it does not want to overemphasise the objective of Congress rejuvenation. However, this need not stop Congress-persons from mobilising their party when the Yatra is traveling through their states. But except somewhat formal public functions, Congress has so far remained muted outside the actual route of the Yatra. One would expect that when it enters a state, the party would make it an occasion to organise substantive and impressive rallies and meetings to educate the public on the core issues the Yatra is raising. This is simply not happening. There is, on the one hand, a careful show of strength on the route of the Yatra and a deafening silence elsewhere. Formal functions are organised only for the purpose of creating a record that may help the organisers later in claiming tickets in elections.

But let us not dwell on the deep organisational crisis and debility of Congress. The more pertinent issue is the limits of the message that the Yatra has been able to put across. This is for three reasons. First is the nearly unabated popularity of the prime minister. Because he is popular, any discussion of an alternative imagination falls into the trap of addressing the criticism at him and once that is done, the reception becomes limited only to those who are not attracted by the voodoo of the prime minister. Secondly, and related to the first, the Yatra offers criticism of the regime in a highly abstract or academic manner. This often fails to connect with the audience.

But more importantly, the idea of Bharat Jodo does not seem to move beyond clichés and attractive optics. These are indeed important but evocative and yet substantive messaging seems to be in short supply. As mentioned in the beginning, never before in the past hundred years, despite the caste struggles and the communal carnage at the time of Partition, did India appear so disparate, broken and incoherent. It has become an overlapping mosaic of injustices and unconcern. Does the Yatra frontally address this problem? Does it offer non-state pathways for citizens to address it? Does it have the ideological repertoire to reform the state so that it will not be complicit in these maladies?

Advertisement

While 2014 inaugurated a new phase formally, the callous unfolding of the communal events of 1990s ushered in a new socio-cultural order. These developments have altered the identity of India. But with them and beyond them, other roadblocks to fraternity, nationalism and democracy have gained in acceptability across society. The demeaning of women, caste prejudices, regional chauvinism, religious discrimination, have all been on the rise. They have raised their ugly heads even as the Yatra is on the move. The Yatra could have taken such instances to situate its exhortations of Bharat Jodo. In other words, the challenge is not merely confined to party politics in the sense of attacking one party for the ills that we witness. Because all parties are responsible for the present condition and Congress must upfront confess its share of neglect and mistakes. The most effective route to the success of the Yatra would have been for Congress to ask its followers to not only mouth appropriate slogans but to actively stand with the oppressed and the marginalised. This new and impossible idealism alone holds the key to the success of the idea of Bharat Jodo and the success of the Yatra itself. If the Yatra can advertise every day an instance of active upholding of the goals of Bharat Jodo, that would bring substance to its dreams and sharpness to its criticism of the current regime.

It is not very often that politicians choose to risk time and energy and decide to link party politics to politics in the larger sense. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is one such experiment. As the Yatra takes a break, it should mull over these limitations and aim at converting the event into a movement. Today’s challenge is about reasserting the constitutional project, reimagining the Indian self and redefining the contours of democracy. Bypassing the current practice of turning politics into event management, will the Yatra expand its geographical, political and intellectual scope?

The writer, based at Pune, taught political science and is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics