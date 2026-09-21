Ethanol can be produced from maize, rice and sugarcane-derived products. Around 45 per cent comes from maize and 20-25 per cent from rice, with the balance being sugar based. (File Photo)

The price of sugar has gone up. This is part of a normal cycle based on how sugar output moves. But, it comes at a time when there has been a push for the production of ethanol to reduce the import of crude oil. Some pertinent issues have been raised considering that sugarcane is also an important feedstock for producing ethanol. At a broader level, will this lead to pressure on crop supplies?

Ethanol can be produced from maize, rice and sugarcane-derived products. Around 45 per cent comes from maize and 20-25 per cent from rice, with the balance being sugar based. The economics of the mix is interesting. Maize is most preferred as 1 tonne of maize yields 380-400 litres of ethanol. In case of rice, it is slightly lower at 370-385 litres; for sugarcane it is 220-280 litres. Therefore, maize is highest in the pecking order among the three. Besides, there is also the availability issue which favours maize.