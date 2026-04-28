As the US Navy interdicts vessels that it believes sustain Iran’s economic capacity, and the IRGC Navy targets and turns back shipping it deems non-compliant, virtually every stakeholder with trade interests in the region finds itself in the crosshairs of the rivalry.

The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has settled into a dangerous equilibrium. With prospects for talks uncertain, Iran and the US remain locked in a tense standoff — neither willing to yield, both prepared to impose costs. This is not merely an episode of strategic posturing with collateral consequences. It is far more consequential: An unravelling of the long-settled relationship between law and power at sea. For perhaps the first time in contemporary maritime practice, a critical global chokepoint is subject to competing coercive regimes, each seeking to regulate access through force. Commercial shipping, in turn, is no longer operating within a settled legal order; rather, it navigates a contested space in which the right of transit passage in an international strait is neither acknowledged nor reliably assured.

This is a profound departure from the logic that has long governed maritime transit. Since Hugo Grotius articulated the idea of mare liberum in the early 17th century, the principle of open seas has underpinned the evolution of modern maritime law, finding formal expression in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. At its core lies the proposition that geography should not be permitted to hold commerce hostage. The transit passage concept was intended to ensure that narrow waterways such as Hormuz are not subject to unilateral control; the right it establishes is non-suspendable and legally binding. Yet, as so often happens in moments of acute crisis, the law has yielded to force.