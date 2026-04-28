Not long ago, Uttar Pradesh bore the label of Bimaru Pradesh, and its youth carried a burden that was not merely economic but deeply personal — leaving their janmabhoomi for a karmabhoomi elsewhere, driven not by aspiration but compulsion. Today, as Bharat strides toward Viksit Bharat, UP is reshaping that reality — not just rewriting an economic story, but restoring dignity, belonging, and hope in the lives of its people.

UP is the living embodiment of Bharat’s civilisational soul. From the sacred ghats of Kashi to the aura of Ayodhya and the charm of Mathura, this land has long guided the world in spirituality, knowledge, and inner awakening. Yet for decades, this spiritually rich land struggled to meet the basic aspirations of its people. For too long, weak governance failed to translate civilisational strength into economic opportunity. Infrastructure lagged, industries hesitated, and energetic youth were forced to look beyond home to build their futures.

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The past decade has marked a decisive shift. Guided by the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and driven by the principle of sabka saath, sabka vikas, UP has undergone a profound structural transformation. For us, this is not a slogan. It is a commitment, implemented at the grassroots level through policy reforms, administrative changes, and measurable outcomes.

At the core of this transformation lies a simple belief that development must reach every individual, especially the shoshit, vanchit, and peedit sections. Our first priority was restoring law and order. The shadow of goonda raj had made fear a fixture of daily life, leaving citizens insecure and investors hesitant. Without order there can be no prosperity — making a “bhay mukt pradesh” our foremost goal. Today, crime rates have declined by 50 per cent, and people feel safer. This renewed security has laid the foundation for economic growth — industries flourish where trust exists.

The second phase focused on infrastructure as a means to connect people to opportunities. The Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Ganga expressways, along with industrial corridors, logistics hubs, and reliable power supply, have ensured growth reaches every corner of the state. UP now ranks number one in ease of doing business in Bharat. Investments worth thousands of crores are flowing into the state, creating high-wage employment and new possibilities for our youth.

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However, we recognised that infrastructure and security alone were not enough. There was a deeper challenge, a trust deficit between the government and job creators. The third phase, Udyog Vishwas, addresses this trust deficit. Through the UP Sugamya Vyapar amendments, we have replaced complex, punitive regulations with a principles-based approach to decriminalisation — rationalising laws to make them practical and enforceable.

Guided by the Jan Vishwas Siddhant, this trust-based governance framework replaces suspicion with partnership, streamlining or removing unnecessary compliance so that honest enterprises can operate without fear.

Udyog Vishwas is built on three pillars: Decriminalisation, deregulation, and digitisation. Together, these reforms are reshaping UP’s regulatory environment. Central to this is the upcoming State Open Compliance Grid — a unified, paperless platform leveraging the Unique Enterprise Number linked with PAN 2.0, APISetu for automated data exchange, and secure digital lockers for document storage, enabling seamless business-government interaction. This system will reduce human interface, eliminate delays, curb corruption, and bring predictability to governance.

Our vision is clear: Bring jobs to people, not people to jobs. Migration must be a choice, not a compulsion. Every citizen of UP deserves the opportunity to build a future in their own homeland. With the largest population in the country, UP’s greatest strength lies in its youth. In a world witnessing economic shifts, technological change, and global uncertainties, this demographic strength becomes a powerful asset.

The next phases of our development will strengthen education, expand skill development, and modernise urban infrastructure — not only creating jobs, but preparing our youth to lead, innovate, and excel.

We remain rooted in our cultural identity. Kashi continues to guide the world spiritually while emerging as a centre of cultural and economic vitality — a balance that defines UP’s unique strength. As Bharat advances toward Viksit Bharat, UP’s role grows ever more significant. Our vision of a $1 trillion economy is not merely a milestone — it is a commitment to our people. The path ahead is long and demanding, yet our determination remains unwavering. We draw inspiration from the words of Sohanlal Dwivedi, “Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti.”

Our government neither fears the mafia nor bows to vested interests. Every policy, reform, and decision is guided by one principle: The welfare and empowerment of our citizens.

This is a defining moment for UP and for Bharat. The convergence of cultural resurgence and youthful energy offers an unprecedented opportunity — and UP is ready to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat. As we move ahead, we carry with us a simple yet profound aspiration: That no child of UP should ever feel compelled to leave home in search of dignity and opportunity, and that their janmabhoomi becomes their proud karmabhoomi. This is our promise. This is our mission. And this is the new Uttar Pradesh.

The writer is Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh