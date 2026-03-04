How many caste communities does India have and how did they emerge? While there are several anthropological and historical theories pointing to possible answers, we do not have a definite answer. It is the same with the question: How many “Other Backward” communities does India have? Much less attended is the question: How many Denotified and Nomadic communities does India have? The DNTs started getting “notified” as “criminal tribes” with the infamous Criminal Tribes Act (CTA) of 1871. They were “denotified” in 1952, and placed variously in the SC, ST or General lists. India has no exact official count of the DNTs; we know neither the number of DNT communities, nor the exact population. As a historical irony, the CTA was passed in the year in which the first-ever Census was carried out.

It is surprising that we do not know the precise composition of Indian society. We also don’t have an accurate list of languages spoken in India and their scripts. The idea of carrying out a proper survey of languages in the Subcontinent was proposed by George Abraham Grierson in 1886. Eight years later, the colonial government initiated the survey. After an elaborate study for three decades, Grierson reported 179 languages and 544 dialects. The map of India surveyed by him was different from the present one. The Constitution defines India as “a Union of States”, and the states are organised primarily as “linguistic states”. Yet since Independence, there has been no official Linguistic Survey — the country depends on data gathered during the Census.