Nearly 71 per cent of the children we surveyed reported using a family member’s social media account. Age-gating mechanisms are, therefore, inherently undermined.

The Karnataka government’s proposal to ban minors from social media is driven by a familiar concern: Protecting children from excessive screen time and the perceived harms of online platforms. The proposal rests on a flawed assumption — that restricting access will meaningfully reduce children’s engagement with the digital world. However, a survey of 1,000 children across the country aged 10-15 carried out by us indicates that a ban is unlikely to work and may inadvertently make children less safe online.

First, children today are more digitally adept than policymakers assume. Around 69 per cent of the children we surveyed had been using digital devices for more than a year, and nearly half reported being comfortable changing settings on their devices and social media accounts. When users possess this level of familiarity with technology, blanket prohibitions rarely work. Instead, they prompt workarounds — from creating alternative accounts to shifting to platforms that are harder to monitor.