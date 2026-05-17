“Is there no place in India worth visiting?” asked the PM. Noting the trend of destination weddings abroad, he warned of the disastrous consequences of dipping forex reserves and said with some romantic flair, “There is no more sacred place to get married than Bharat”.

Speaking in Vadodara recently, the Prime Minister was gently critical about people choosing to go abroad for summer vacations. Emphasising the need for austerity because of the continuing crisis in West Asia, PM Modi appealed for the conservation of foreign exchange. “Is there no place in India worth visiting?” asked the PM. Noting the trend of destination weddings abroad, he warned of the disastrous consequences of dipping forex reserves and said with some romantic flair, “There is no more sacred place to get married than Bharat”.

To answer the PM’s question candidly, there is almost no place in India worth visiting. Our hill stations are beset with traffic congestion, water issues and overflowing garbage; while the crummiest islands of Thailand, like Pattaya, are superior to the fanciest parts of Goa — at a fraction of the cost. There’s considerably more bang for your buck in Phuket, Vietnam, Almaty and Bali, which is why the Indian tourist has merrily abandoned Bharat for these places. Only to discover, to one’s amazement, that the second one steps out of India, systems work with reliable predictability. Needless to say, tax-paying citizens have every right to spend precious time off and hard-earned cash any way they want, on pristine locales and exploring new cultures. And indeed, the attempt to shift responsibility to the 1% actually hosting marriages abroad ignores the economics of the wedding industry — holding events in Sri Lanka, Bangkok and Istanbul are cheaper, and arguably more memorable than Delhi, Udaipur and Jaipur.