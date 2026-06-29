The letters, by virtue of being handwritten and not stolen from a template or AI-plagiarised, had an original personality and voice that indicated the mood and emotional frame of the letter writer. The reader also carved out time to savour the ideas.

There is a delicious irony in Virginia Evans’ epistolary debut, The Correspondent, a novel composed entirely of letters, that has snagged this year’s Women’s Prize. After all, in an age of instant messaging and AI-composed emails, writing thoughtful letters has been relegated to an eccentric niche, about as rare as a snow leopard sighting in the Himalayas.

Most of our daily correspondence comprises one-line text messages. Most are responded to with a thumbs up emoji or that dreaded agnostic letter, “K”. Lest some of us get dewy-eyed about the good old days of letter and diary writing, one should remember that for every John Keats or Leo Tolstoy, there were hundreds of old men exchanging letters on an assortment of rheumatic agonies, and young couples exchanging poorly written love letters. But one cannot deny, it was labour and time intensive. The letters, by virtue of being handwritten and not stolen from a template or AI-plagiarised, had an original personality and voice that indicated the mood and emotional frame of the letter writer. The reader also carved out time to savour the ideas.