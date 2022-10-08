Sixty years later, do we still need James Bond?

October 6 marked the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond story ever brought to the silver screen — the Sean Connery-starrer Dr No (1962). The story was adapted from the sixth novel in the Ian Fleming series. It was the first time audiences saw a frame slowly pan up from a card game to a tuxedo-toting, sleek-haired, cigarette-smoking spy who introduced himself in a smug baritone as “Bond, James Bond” to Sylvia Trench (played by Eunice Gayson), soon to be a recurring love interest. Since that moment – memorialised with the iconic background theme by Monty Norman – we have had six on-screen iterations of the character: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. What unites these versions, though, apart from masculinity, womanising, gadgets and being on her – sorry, his – majesty’s payroll?

Not much.

Each era of Bond has had to reinvent the character, moulding him to his time’s paradigm of politics and correctness. That change has brought the character so far from Fleming’s original version (a slim, handsome spy with a “cruel mouth” who enjoys women and killing) that the essence of Bond as a character feels out of time, especially as the films try to remain true to a Cold War-era male action hero created to fight the British Crown’s enemies at a time when it still (though, barely) controlled colonies around the world.

Once Connery was done epitomising his period’s ideal of masculinity by bedding a new woman in every film, Lazenby adopted a stiffer, more serious Bond who got married in just one movie; after the third Bond, Moore, delighted audiences with a wit and humour atypical of his predecessors, Dalton dove into a darker and grittier portrayal. Brosnan’s charm and raw power were wasted on his tenure’s cartoonish plots, and the franchise seemed doomed. Until we had 9/11.

After the US invasion of Iraq and the popularity of Matt Damon’s anti-establishment, PTSD-stricken Jason Bourne who was the unfortunate victim of a spy training programme, the audience’s appetite for pro-government spy narratives dwindled — cue the Craig era, which draws from the cinematic language of Bourne and makes Bond “emo”. Craig as Bond is vulnerable, he has trauma, and what’s more, he has even lost love. He’s haunted by the violence of his past. This Bond is still sexy (but not in the misogynist Connery tradition), still quippy (but not at the cringe-inducing frequency of Moore) and a brutal killer (but not exactly cold-hearted). Craig took the franchise into a Lazenby-esque direction and revived Bond for the 21st century.

But where do we go from here? These are all different Bonds, with evolving notions of masculinity and differing degrees of promiscuity. The films even got a bit more feminist with each entry. Bond began reporting to a female M in GoldenEye (1995), with Judie Dench branding him a “sexist, misogynist dinosaur… and a relic of the Cold War”. While earlier “Bond girls” – a pejorative term according to feminist critics – were damsels in distress and had names like Pussy Galore and Honey Ryder, obviously aimed at tickling the masculinist fantasy projected by Connery (“I must be dreaming,” smirks Bond when woken up by Galore in the 1964 Goldfinger) — Bond girls of the 1990s and 2000s ended up rescuing Bond himself from thorny situations. Eva Green insisted that her character Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006) keep her clothes on at all times. Lashana Lynch played the first black and female 007 on-screen, and Ana de Armas, playing a CIA agent in No Time to Die (2021), said the film’s women were all “highly skilled… equals to Bond.”

There are talks of a female Bond, which de Armas has resisted, saying in an interview, “There’s no need for a female Bond”. Idris Elba is considered a fan favourite to prospectively be the first Black version of the character. But why not let Bond exit MI6 once and for all? Why not let him rest and let new spy heroes with different quirks, allies and backstories come to the big screen? There is only so much room to modernise and reinvent a character rooted in the imperialism and sexism of the 1950s before you come full circle.

