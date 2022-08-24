scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Six months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens, the children refuse to give up

The conflict threatens to engulf children and could lead to generational trauma. Laughter, play, and music help them hold on

More than 11,000 civilian casualties have been reported from inside Ukraine. This includes more than 300 children. (AP/File)

Stop reading this article, please. No words can truly capture the real story of children’s suffering in Ukraine. To understand the intensity of suffering that children are going through, feel the story through the eyes and experiences of a child. Consider a short exercise.

Set your alarm for four random timings between 11 pm and 5 am. Wake up every time alarms go off, run quickly to a predesignated place in your house – ideally, a basement if you have one.

Editorial |There are no winners when food and fuel supplies are weaponised, trade and financial flows disrupted

While in the basement, remind yourself every moment that a missile may strike your house or destroy your neighbourhood. Try to sleep, if you can, either when you are in the basement or when you are back in the bedroom when alarms are cancelled. If you manage to sleep, get ready to be shaken by the next alarm. Repeat this for the next three to five days. Sounds challenging?

Your alarm exercise is just a simulation. You can stop it at any moment. What is happening inside Ukraine is not. Missile strikes and air raid sirens since February 24 are casting a dark shadow on children. Alarms go off at random times. There is nothing that can prepare you for this. No amount of preparation can help children in war zones endure such an unending nightmare. It is a simple truth that wars kill and maim people. Missile strikes and wars may stop one day, but the suffering doesn’t. They leave lasting scars on young minds. The emotional toll from wars is often least understood and less addressed adequately in relief efforts. Left unattended, traumatic incidents leave irreversible damage and inter-generational suffering.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

Air raid sirens are early warnings of impending missile strikes. The Ukrainian government presses sirens into action every time an “enemy” fighter jet or a missile enters Ukrainian territory. At times, the whole country is on red alert, sometimes it is limited to specific locations. Since Russian troops started military offensive and missile strikes, people in Ukraine have lived through hundreds of air raid sirens.

Explained |Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Some air raid sirens are followed by military strikes on civilian targets, apartments and shopping centres. As I learned during a recent visit to Kyiv, how you react to air raid sirens often makes the difference between life and death. Air raid sirens were on and off throughout my three-week-long stay in Kyiv, Chernihiv and L’viv. This time, alarms went off in the early hours (on June 26) and we were in the bomb shelter instantly. A few minutes later news reports indicated that up to four explosions shook a residential area in central Kyiv, near the hotel where I was staying with my team from Plan International , which was obliterated, killing one and wounding six.

More than 11,000 civilian casualties have been reported from inside Ukraine. This includes more than 300 children. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as of June 24, 1,849 educational facilities have been damaged amid ongoing hostilities and 212 have been destroyed. There are no clear reports available about civilian casualties amongst Russians. With winter around the corner, some are working against a clock to repair broken windows and damaged walls. Temperatures will drop below sub-zero. Some fear that an unprotected winter may take a heavy toll on children and their young lungs.

Advertisement
Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

You are anxious and fearful in the bomb shelter, under the shadow of air raid sirens and imminent missile strikes. Each moment is a new beginning, and you learn new habits, such as taking short showers in less than three minutes. I started going to bed fully dressed and wearing socks, to save time when sirens go off in the middle of the night when you are expected to run to the bomb shelter. You also perfect how to pack essentials into a “go-bag” (your passport, trauma and first-aid kit, biscuits and water) and keep it between your bed and the door.

With an unprecedented hunger crisis unfolding in several countries worldwide and other ongoing humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, aid agencies are stretched and are rotating their staff. You meet new colleagues. You may often enter the bomb shelter as a group of people. However, time spent together in anxious moments and friendly chit-chats often have the power to transform a “group of people” into a true “team”.

From the NYT |Explained: How is Russia’s war in Ukraine going?

Amid death, gloom and recurring air raid sirens, how do you fight fatigue and fear? Some Ukrainians are turning to music. In Lviv, you can spot street concerts in the city square, parks and other locations almost every day. One popular number is ‘Stefania’ by the hip hop band Kalush, which won Eurovision 2022.

Advertisement

I have often witnessed in conflict, war and disaster settings that children refuse to give up despite witnessing and living through mind-numbing experiences. I met a small group of children in a child-friendly space in Chernihiv. They were playing and making plans for their future. Laughter, play, and music are important for children to relax, have fun and help bounce back. Art, theatre and clowning help to create a sense of normalcy in abnormal situations.

Amid death, trauma and while living in the shadow of aid raid sirens, street music in Lviv reminds a simple truth- life is what happens between air raid sirens, sometimes unfolding in the backdrop of ‘Stefania’ or John Lennon’s “give peace a chance” played by local street bands. Life goes on.

The writer is Global Humanitarian Director at Plan International

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:04:55 pm
Next Story

BJP facing clear cut anti-incumbency in Gujarat, Cong has bright chance in state polls: K C Venugopal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Opinion | 6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

Opinion | 6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement