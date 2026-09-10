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SIR violates promise made by Constituent Assembly

The uncertainty and resultant loss of entitlements like passports, ration cards, free rations and other benefits are now real

SIR violates promise made by Constituent AssemblyTwo constitutional bodies have paved the way for shrinking democracy, leaving citizens to fend for themselves and each other. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar/File)
Written by: Dushyant Dave
4 min readSep 10, 2026 06:26 AM IST First published on: Sep 10, 2026 at 06:26 AM IST

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls (ERs) is actually a Special Intensive Exclusion (SIE). How else can the Election Commission of India (ECI), emboldened perhaps by the Supreme Court’s endorsement, explain the exclusion of 13 crore citizens? Shockingly, 48 lakh and 2 crore electors were removed from existing ERs in Delhi and Maharashtra alone. It is a constitutionally and legally flawed exercise.

Our Constitution’s framers gave us democracy founded on adult suffrage. According to Article 326, every person who is a citizen of India and not less than 21 years of age (now 18), and is not otherwise disqualified under the Constitution or any law made by the legislature only on grounds of non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime or illegal practice, is entitled to be registered as a voter. Voting is thus not merely a statutory right. Ascertaining citizenship is not difficult when a vast majority of citizens possess at least one of several documents, such as Aadhaar, a driving licence, a voter card, a passport, a ration card, a birth certificate, or a secondary school certificate. Surely, the ECI cannot say that the 13 crore people are foreigners, because they were not identified as citizens by the Modi government in more than a decade.

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