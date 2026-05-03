It’s a pity no one’s talking about Drops of God, the subtly cerebral and highly entertaining Apple TV series centered around connoisseurs of wine. Expansive in scope, this lushly shot drama moves seamlessly between French, Japanese and English, encompassing the picturesque vineyards of Italy and the sleek architecture of Tokyo. For anyone seeking a break from the stressful present of war and scarcity, it’s wonderful to be transported to the dreamy world of vintages, and the considerable charms and rituals involved in appreciating a good wine. Drops of God begins with the death of an influential French wine critic who leaves behind an 87,000-bottle cellar and a complicated will. His estranged daughter is pitted against his protege. To stake a claim to his estate, they need to clear tests that range from identifying obscure heritage wines, to finding clues from a mysterious painting.

Whether the discoveries and pleasures of savouring alcohol are capable of deeper meaning depends on our individual experiences. Anyone who has, on occasion, given in to the quiet manipulation of the senses brought on by spirits knows the value of being aroused to a relaxed state of convivial bonhomie. And, if this most reliable social lubricant, instead, brings on a measure of contemplation inaccessible otherwise, that’s a pretty good outcome too. But Drops of God is no ode to frivolous boozing. Hovering between gravity and mockery, it hides under its layered storyline, a highly civilised philosophy of the grand human endeavour to lead a good life. It seems to say, surviving the serious business of living needs precious moments of levity; so why not embrace a flight of imagination and see the entire enterprise of wine making and tasting through a mildly intellectual and rose-tinted lens?