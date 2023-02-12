Short sellers and market erosion: What regulators can and cannot do to protect investors

Just think of this situation. A research report is released by a global firm that is also a short seller (that is, one who sells shares that it does not own, but buys them back at a lower price once the price falls). The report outlines areas of concern in a company that is listed in another jurisdiction. The issues raised could relate to the firm’s accounting or market practices.

The report is released, quite curiously, before the company is going in for an equity issuance. As equity markets run on sentiments, such news leads to a panic sale and the share price of the company comes down sharply. The market sees investor wealth eroding sharply, leading to widespread uncertainty, as this is how contagions progress. Denials are issued by the concerned company while the short seller stands firm on its views. However, shareholders have seen an erosion in their wealth and there is outrage everywhere.

In such a situation, what can the regulator do?

This situation can happen anywhere, hence regulators need to be prepared for them. The starting point of the so-called crisis is the release of a report by a research/broker firm. The challenge is that the jurisdiction of the regulator is confined to the physical boundaries of the country it operates in, and does not extend overseas. It is for regulators in other jurisdictions to have policies/systems in place for verified facts to be put in the public domain. In the current context, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the US would matter and if the broker complied with its rules, then there is nothing to stop their views from being aired in a globalised world. This is why it is said that if any company opts for listing in overseas markets, there is more reason to ensure that its accounts are in place and there are no deviations from best practices.

What can regulators do to protect investors? First, it is necessary to understand that when share prices tumble, and the market capitalisation of the company falls, it is a notional loss of wealth for some investors. Only when someone sells the shares that have declined in value will a loss be actually incurred. This is the first point that ordinary investors need to keep in mind. While the media will talk of the loss of value and wealth, it is notional for those shareholders who don’t sell. And stock prices will return to their equilibrium once the storm passes.

Second, there is a need to have a wide market intelligence network. A special division that continuously analyses the messaging about Indian companies across the world. Given that such reports do not come up without signals being sent along the way, monitoring of views on companies listed overseas would be essential. This will probably also involve meeting with broker houses overseas to gauge their views on these companies. This work can also be contracted to specialised agencies.

Then there is the issue of accounting, which goes to the role of auditors. While citing financial accounting irregularities is a general statement where the specifics need to be looked into, the accounting and auditing firms need to take on more responsibility to ensure that the Generally Accepted Accounting Practices (GAAP) are followed for overseas-listed firms. They will have to be made partners in any such crisis in terms of taking ownership and clarifying the same.

The area of market practices is really wide in scope and the regulators are normally in the thick of monitoring trading patterns and regulating the parties concerned. Price manipulation, for instance, is one practice that has always been a concern for regulators. And it takes a lot of experience to detect it. Thus exchanges need to ensure that their market watch and surveillance practices are robust. This is where trading patterns can show if there has been market manipulation. While price and position limits are already in place, any sharp movements or continuous patterns observed in trading participants should trigger scrutiny, taking inspection teams back to the antecedents of the brokers/members and sub-brokers. This is so because all manipulation takes place through a series of brokers who are interconnected. This is why KYC norms are very important in the market.

As a matter of prudence, when such a report is released and the market is in a state of panic, it should trigger an independent investigation on the allegations levied, to set to rest the debate from the regulator’s side. While this is reactive, it is necessary so that investors have some assurance from the regulator, which may be needed to restore sanity in the markets. However, this should be an immediate and time-bound investigation which looks at the allegations or the shortcomings of the report.

As a corollary, the regulator needs to investigate the derivative segment too and probably talk to other regulators to analyse how the short positions have been created and whether they were in order. This will mean being in touch with other regulators, especially the SEC which regulates the jurisdiction for most overseas listings.

The regulator should insist that all overseas listed companies have regular investor calls with stakeholders where meetings are recorded and transmitted back home for special teams to examine so that there is a sense of how potential investors feel about the companies. This too can be outsourced to audit firms where they are asked to flag concerns which would be relevant to the regulator.

This being said, it must be remembered that even assuming all is in place and there are still some adverse reports from research houses overseas, there are limitations to what the regulator can do. The use of shell companies by businesses is still an issue of debate. It has been argued in some places that not all FPI money that comes into India is from foreign investors and often through cross-holdings in companies, money gets re-routed. This has been a constant concern for the regulator and is an area where work is in progress.

Investors also need to be proactive when investing. Those who buy and hold would at times perhaps be better off not being moved by noise. But those who are more active investors would perhaps need to be aware of developments in the companies that they have invested in. When savers move away from low-yielding bank deposits and enter the stock market, there are even risks which go beyond just normal market swings. This is something which they need to understand. They cannot rely on regulators to have a fix on everything. Therein lies the rub.

The writer is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda and author of Lockdown or economic destruction? Views are personal