Governance ki baat

Written by Shivprakash

In the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has taken several exemplary steps. Care and concern, proactive leadership, a special focus on development, an understanding of the intricacies of India’s problems, and the knack of taking the right decision at the right time are some qualities that make PM Modi different from others. Political leaders and their parties generally have an election-centric attitude — winning the next election is their primary concern. They make populist promises focused on short-term goals. In contrast, the Modi government has taken several decisions to provide long-term benefits to people.

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam used to remind us that no nation has progressed by giving control of its destiny to a few leaders and political parties while the public, at large, does nothing more than criticise them. He used to ask why is it that Indians go abroad and follow the rules, but throw garbage on roads in their own country. Through the cleanliness drive, PM Modi has awakened a sense of duty in every citizen. From children to senior citizens, the cleanliness imperative has entered the consciousness of all sections of people. The change is palpable in public places.

A sex ratio skewed against women can create serious problems for society. Realising that the problem is not political but social, PM Modi announced a slew of policies and initiatives such as “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”, #SelfieWithDaughter and the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme. These have resulted in an improvement in the sex ratio, improved educational outcomes and have enhanced women’s participation in decision-making.

The Namami Gange project has not only helped clean up the River Ganga but also changed people’s attitudes towards rivers, water bodies and the environment across the entire country. Awareness about the judicious use of water is increasing and water conservation efforts are picking up. The decision to create 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district will help solve water problems.

Food produced with the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is harmful to health. The government aims to bring 20-lakh hectares under organic farming. The decision in this year’s budget to create a 5-km corridor along the banks of the Ganga for natural farming is amongst the first steps it has taken to attain this goal.

PM Modi’s clarion call of “Na khaunga na khane doonga” reminds us of his commitment to good governance and transparency. The use of technology, electronic payments and DBT have helped curb corruption. Money from the government reaches the beneficiary directly. The Aspirational Districts Programme has given a new dimension to developmental initiatives in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world realise the importance of holistic care and appreciate the wisdom of Ayurveda. Through increased budgets, encouragement for research and Ayurvedic tourism, this wisdom is being popularised across the world. Yoga too is being accepted globally — June 21 is observed as Yoga Day all over the world.

PM Modi’s appeal to buy khadi has struck a chord with people. Swadeshi and cottage industries have benefited and jobs have been created. While the Congress party kept raising slogans about Khadi, it is PM Modi who made it a mass movement. Khadi sales were worth only Rs 66.81 lakh in 2014. However, on just one day on 13th November 2020, the sales of Khadi touched Rs 1.11 crore.

Before this government assumed office, the Padma awards would often attract controversy. But today, a person’s work and not his /her identity is the sole criteria for the award. Farmers and people from small towns and villages, most of them unsung heroes, are given the awards today.

PM Modi has ended the “VIP culture” by banning the use of the red beacon. He believes that public representatives should follow the same rules that citizens are expected to. By travelling on a metro train himself, he has given the message that public representatives should have a sense of service. The PM consistently asks representatives to live up to the standards of society and be accountable to the people.

Efforts have been made to strengthen democracy while weakening dynasty politics. Empowering a new generation of youth strengthens PM Modi’s resolve to create a New India. The PM’s Mann Ki Baat has become a medium of positivity. He talks of positive initiatives, reaffirms the importance of festivals and tries to inculcate respect for great people. The spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been awakened. The unity of the country has been strengthened by the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

In several of his speeches, PM Modi has talked of the Sanatan culture which seeks the welfare of everyone, and has underlined the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The revival and rejuvenation of the places of worship such as the Shri Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the beautification of Kedarnath and the establishment of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya’s statue are amongst the key cultural projects of this government. He visits places of worship of different creeds.

In the last eight years, PM Modi has instilled in every citizen a spirit of social consciousness, patriotism and a yearning for the progress of India. The Indian diaspora is closer to the country and India’s prestige on the global stage is at an all-time high. The cultural awakening that he has set off will resonate for decades.

(The writer is National Joint General Secretary — Organization, BJP)