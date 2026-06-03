Dear Gen Z Indians who signed up to the “Cockroach Janta Party”: It is impossible to look at the current landscape of India — the headlines, the stories emerging from exam centres, and the raw, unfiltered conversations flooding social media — without feeling the immense weight of the collective frustration gripping your generation.

On May 16, Abhijeet Dipke posted an invitation to join the “Cockroach Janta Party”. Five days later, he had 20 million Instagram followers. His satirical movement has captured the imagination of Gen Z and others like you, frustrated by the inadequacies of our political system and its failure to meet your needs. Instagram is your town square. But it is not a ballot box.

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To those of you feeling lost, angry, and disillusioned: your pain is seen, and your anger is heard. The reasons you signed up for the CJP are valid. When you dedicate years of your life to preparation, sacrificing sleep, social connection, and mental well-being for a dream, the news of paper leaks and system failures is not just a news headline — it is a betrayal of your time, your effort, and your future. The tragic news of students losing their lives in despair is a devastating reminder that the “rotten system” isn’t just an abstract concept; it has real, human consequences that cut to the core of our society. But there is a danger in mistaking an outlet for your frustration as the solution to your problems. It is not.

The emergence of movements like the CJP offers a powerful, albeit heartbreaking, piece of political theatre. It captures the visceral feeling of being treated as disposable by a system that seems unresponsive to the struggles of ordinary citizens. It seems a safe space for those of you dealing with the crushing weight of unemployment, the rising cost of living, and the narrowing of the pathways to quality education. But while venting and finding solidarity in this movement is necessary for emotional release, there is a danger in stopping there. History shows us that while rage can ignite a fire, it requires a steady hand and a clear strategy to build a structure that endures. Instagram alone doesn’t do it.

If you want more than just temporary attention, you must channel this energy into something that forces the system to bend. That is why working within the system you feel has failed you and pushing against the existing system so that it serves your needs is the most effective path forward.

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First, as an MP myself, let me tell you that you can make your representatives accountable. The system is not a monolith; it is comprised of people who are, at least in theory, beholden to you. Flood the offices of your local MLAs and MPs with structured grievances and demand they take it up with the authorities. Use the RTI (Right to Information) Act to demand transparency regarding exam conduct and hiring quotas. When enough voices demand an answer on the record, silence becomes a political liability.

Next, you can leverage institutional pressure, even if you feel the institutions of government are not working for you. Mass media thrives on narratives. When your dissent is organised around specific, actionable demands (for example, specific policy reforms for NTA oversight, concrete job creation plans, time-bound commitment to fill existing vacancies), the media is forced to cover the solution, not just the scandal. And parliamentarians are forced to react as well, to join a debate inside and outside the legislature about the ways forward. Don’t forget there’s a lot that still works well in India. Make it work for you.

But you must professionalise your advocacy. The most successful movements in democratic history didn’t just shout; they organised, they drafted, they lobbied, they agitated. Engage with student unions, legal collectives, and policy advocacy groups that know how to draft petitions and fight cases in courts. Turning “this is unfair” into “this violates Article 14 or Article 21” makes you impossible to ignore. If all else fails, take your case to court. But for that, you need to have a case, not just a set of slogans or memes expressing your frustrations.

And don’t forget the power of participation. True change often happens in the mundane processes of daily politics. By participating constructively in local civic bodies and engaging in informed voter mobilisation, you strip the “system” of its comfortable default inertia. When you become better informed and more organised than the incumbents, you become a force that has to be negotiated with.

The temptation to opt out of the system is always there. It is easy to feel that the game is rigged and the odds are insurmountable. But remember: you are the demographic majority in a nation that is still defining its identity. You have the numbers, the digital fluency, and the moral high ground to shift the needle on the national compass. Your aspirations reflect the nation’s future. Your generation will soon be in charge. Channel your demands constructively, and you can win.

One more word. Frustration is not an end in itself. You don’t need to be treated like cockroaches, and you don’t need to adopt the label as your permanent identity. Work with mainstream politicians of your choice, of all parties, to be the rebuilders of a system that respects the dignity of every student and every job-seeker.

Don’t let your anger burn out into apathy. Let it be the fuel for a long-term, persistent demand for the changes you deserve. The system will only change when those who suffer the most from its failings decide to challenge them from the inside, not while staying outside.

Stay vocal, stay organised, and most importantly, stay resilient. You are the future of this country, whether the current system likes it or not. Seize the opportunity. Don’t give up — and don’t just be content with venting on Instagram. Many of us are listening, but you yourselves must act.

The writer is a fourth-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram