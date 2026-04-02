India isn’t ageing yet. We are still a young country, with more than half our population under 25, and about 65 per cent under 35. But some of our states are ageing — and Kerala leads the way.

The tempo of population ageing in Kerala is no longer a distant demographic forecast; it is a profound and immediate transformation of the state’s social fabric. By the end of 2026, the proportion of citizens aged 60 and above is projected to hit 20 per cent, a figure that dwarfs the national average of 12 per cent. This shift is, ironically, a byproduct of Kerala’s historic success in healthcare and education, which led to higher life expectancies and lower fertility rates. Yet, the very infrastructure that fostered this progress is now under unprecedented strain. The current level of social and health facilities is ill-equipped to handle the specialised demands of an ageing society, particularly as financial and morbidity burdens on the elderly continue to climb. To navigate this “silver sunrise”, Kerala must move beyond reactive measures and proactively re-engineer its economy and urban landscape for a new reality. In doing so, it can set the standard for the rest of India to learn from when, inevitably, today’s 35-year-olds start turning 60 across Bharat.

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Kerala stands at a unique vantage point to turn a perceived demographic burden into a global competitive advantage. For years, critics have colloquially referred to Kerala as an “old-age home” due to its high rates of youth out-migration. While we must change the reality behind this label, the state should also embrace and professionalise it, rebranding itself as a premier global hub for retirement and wellness. To transform Kerala’s demographic challenge into a sustainable economic engine, the state must implement a multi-tiered policy framework for ageing that incentivises private participation while ensuring social equity. This shift requires moving beyond traditional welfare to a “silver economy” model that treats elderly care as a high-value service sector.

The coastal areas near the sea, and the mist-covered, climate-friendly highlands of the Western Ghats, offer the perfect geography for this vision. By developing world-class retirement villages in these serene environments, Kerala can cater to both locals and the global diaspora. These should not be mere residential blocks, but integrated ecosystems designed with universal accessibility and “smart” healthcare monitoring, allowing retirees to live with dignity while remaining digitally connected to their families across the globe.

To start with, we must offer fiscal incentives for “retirement township” developers. The government should introduce a “special residential zone” status for retirement villages located in the climate-friendly highlands of Idukki and Wayanad (except in landslide-prone areas). Developers should benefit from single-window clearances and a 10-year holiday on land-use conversion charges, provided the projects meet strict “age-friendly” building codes. These codes must mandate universal design, such as non-slip flooring, wide corridors for wheelchair access, and integrated emergency-response systems in every unit. To ensure these villages are not just for the wealthy, a “mixed-income” mandate could require developers to reserve 10 per cent of units for state-subsidised residents (such as retired government school teachers), cross-subsidised by high-value international and NRK (Non-Resident Keralite) occupants.

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A critical pillar of this transition must be a complete overhaul of the medical education and healthcare delivery system to deal with the complex, multi-layered health issues (multimorbidity) that define the later years of life. Kerala needs to establish specialised hospitals dedicated exclusively to gerontology and geriatric care, moving away from the current “one-size-fits-all” approach. This requires investment in human capital, a critical bottleneck in Kerala’s ageing transition. We must begin training a new generation of doctors, nurses, and social workers specifically in the nuances of geriatric medicine, palliative care, and the psychological aspects of ageing. By creating centres of excellence in gerontology, Kerala can set international benchmarks in clinical outcomes for the elderly as a high-value service.

Policy must mandate the establishment of a Department of Geriatric Medicine in every government medical college by 2027. Furthermore, the state can introduce a geriatric nursing scholarship to train 10,000 nurses annually in specialised elder care, palliative support, and dementia management. By partnering with international accreditation bodies, Kerala can ensure its workforce meets global benchmarks, allowing the state to offer “medical tourism” options for elderly patients from abroad who require long-term rehabilitative care in a tropical, wellness-oriented setting.

Finally, the state must pioneer a new definition of “wellness” that integrates its traditional strengths in Ayurveda with modern geriatric science. The goal should be to maximise “healthy life years” rather than just extending life expectancy. Policies should encourage “wellness hubs” that offer preventive geriatric care — focusing on sarcopenia (muscle-loss) prevention, cognitive health through traditional practices, and nutritional therapy using local products and herbs. To combat the morbidity burden, the state could introduce “intergenerational community hubs”, where property tax breaks are given to developers who include co-located childcare and senior centres, fostering social connectivity and reducing the “loneliness epidemic” that often accelerates physical decline.

Since institutionalising every elderly citizen is neither feasible nor desirable to combat the growing epidemic of loneliness, policy within Kerala should focus on “ageing in place”. A state-wide digital health stack could integrate wearable health monitors with local primary health centres. By providing tax rebates to startups developing “geriatric-tech” — such as AI-driven fall detection or remote diagnostic tools — the state can reduce the financial burden on the public healthcare system. This model can turn the family home into a high-tech care unit, supported by a mobile cadre of “silver caregivers”, ASHA workers trained by the state to help the elderly.

By fostering a “silver economy” that incentivises private investment in elder-care technology and infrastructure, Kerala can ensure that its ageing population remains a vibrant, contributing social segment. Kerala must now lead the way in showing the world how an ageing society can thrive with grace, innovation, and economic resilience.

The author is a fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and a long-time advocate of future-oriented public policy