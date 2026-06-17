The long-drawn-out impasse between Washington and Tehran, now finally (we hope!) ended, is frequently dissected through the lenses of realpolitik, regional rivalries, and nuclear politics. Analysts pointing to the technical mechanics of uranium enrichment, the labyrinth of secondary economic sanctions, or the shifting geopolitics of the Middle East are certainly not wrong. These structural disputes formed the visible bedrock of the stalemate. Yet, beneath the policy papers, the diplomats scurrying about and the intelligence briefings, lies a deeper, more insidious barrier to peace: A total, systemic collision of negotiating philosophies. Diplomacy has failed so far not just because the two sides disagree on the terms, but because they fundamentally disagree on what it means to negotiate.

This conceptual chasm is vividly illuminated by a fascinating, almost cinematic juxtaposition of two texts written by central protagonists of the Iran-US standoff: Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal (1987) and Abbas Araghchi’s The Power of Negotiation (2014). Araghchi, a career diplomat who served as Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator during the landmark JCPOA talks, is now the foreign minister. He offers an intellectual framework that stands in diametrical opposition to the American populist-transactional model popularised by Trump. When these two texts are placed side by side, they expose an incompatibility of diplomatic DNA that explains why years of high-stakes engagement so often ended in mutual incomprehension.

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The first major fault line runs between Trump’s raw transactionalism and Araghchi’s deeply ingrained institutionalism. In The Art of the Deal, negotiation is framed as a zero-sum game driven by personality, leverage, and hyperbole. For Trump, the individual negotiator is a maverick star, and established institutional frameworks — whether they are government departments, multilateral treaties, or international bodies — are treated not as assets but as irritating obstacles designed to stall a “great deal”. The goal is a highly visible, unambiguous triumph that can be summarised on a balance sheet, a photo-op or a headline.

Araghchi, who holds a PhD in political thought, presents a radically different worldview. In The Power of Negotiation, diplomacy is treated as a systematic, scholarly discipline rooted in what he calls “smart power” — the precise blend of hard national capabilities and soft diplomatic skill. For Araghchi, the individual negotiator is never a lone wolf or a dealmaker looking for a personal win. He is the solemn representative of a state with millennia of civilisational history. This approach operates within strict, immutable principles of statecraft and strategic autonomy. Where the American model values flexibility and personal instinct, the Iranian model demands institutional discipline and adherence to long-term national grand strategy.

This institutional divide manifests practically in the clash between the mechanics of the bazaar and the psychology of Trump’s “Big Play”. Araghchi explicitly references the “bazaar-style” or “market-style” of negotiation — a time-honoured method defined by infinite patience, deliberate ambiguity, and incremental, exhausting haggling. In this framework, time is not an enemy to be beaten, but a potent ally to be weaponised. The bazaar mentality relies on running down the clock, using the cultural art of taarof (a complex system of ritualised politeness and deference) to mask unyielding positions and test the opponent’s resolve. To the Iranian diplomat, if you wait long enough, the Western opponent’s domestic electoral urgency and impatience will eventually become your leverage.

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Conversely, Trump’s philosophy is built entirely on momentum, disruption, and the adrenaline of the “closer”. His strategy relies on “the squeeze” — making maximalist demands, applying maximum pressure, escalating tensions, and threatening total breakdown to force a quick, high-stakes breakthrough. Where Araghchi sees a marathon designed to outlast the adversary, Trump sees a sprint toward a definitive signature.

This collision creates a devastating feedback loop of misinterpretation. When Araghchi and the Iranian diplomatic apparatus deploy their classic bazaar-style delay tactics, Washington reads it as a total lack of “seriousness” or a sign of bad faith. When Trump or subsequent American administrations apply “maximum pressure” or unilaterally rip up existing frameworks to demand a better bargain, Tehran does not see a shrewd opening gambit; they view it as an “uncivilised”, lawless departure from the sacred rules of international engagement.

Ultimately, the issue is that these two worldviews are chasing entirely different destinations. The transactional American model seeks a definitive surrender or a brand-new “grand bargain” that mirrors a corporate business acquisition — a clean break from the past sealed by a photographic handshake. The Iranian model, shaped by Araghchi’s philosophy, seeks something far more abstract: A managed, permanent state of balanced leverage that preserves national dignity and strategic autonomy through an incredibly dense, complex web of technical clauses. One side wants a final contract; the other wants a perpetual process.

Of course, this philosophical clash does not exist in a vacuum. Other formidable factors contribute heavily to the perpetual deadlock. The intense pressure of domestic politics in both nations severely limits the room for compromise. In Washington, any concession to Tehran is routinely vilified by congressional hawks as weakness, while in Tehran, the ultimate authority rests with a clerical establishment and parliamentary hawks deeply suspicious of Western intentions, who view compromise as an existential threat to the revolutionary state’s identity. Furthermore, regional alignments — specifically the security anxieties of Israel and the Gulf states — ensure that any bilateral progress between the US and Iran triggers immediate counter-pressures that can derail negotiations.

Yet, even if these political and regional hurdles have now been cleared, the structural mismatch of negotiating styles will remain an existential threat to any dialogue, including the “final negotiation” to come. The tragedy of US-Iran diplomacy is that both sides are reading from entirely different scripts. Until Washington understands that it cannot treat a civilisational state like a distressed real-estate asset to be squeezed into submission, and until Tehran realises that its infinite bazaar-style patience will continually be misread as defiance by an impatient American political system, the “art of the deal” and the “power of negotiation” will continue to produce nothing but the anatomy of a stalemate.

The writer is a fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs