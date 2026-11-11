The controversy surrounding Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s participation in a public political protest in Mumbai, and the subsequent “Leave India” notice served on him, has had more ink expended on it than most news stories in recent weeks. Khan, who holds US citizenship by birth alongside an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was asked to leave the country on grounds that a foreign national cannot engage in political agitations or protests on Indian soil. Yet for anyone familiar with Khan’s life, the irony is stark: He has lived in India for most of his life, having grown up here, built his career here, paid his taxes here, and maintained virtually all of his social, familial, and personal connections within this country rather than the United States.

This episode highlights a broader phenomenon in Hindi cinema and globalised Indian society. The domestic film industry is filled with prominent figures who carry foreign passports while working, living, and identifying as Indian. Alia Bhatt holds a British passport through her mother Soni Razdan, herself an Indian actress. Katrina Kaif, born in British Hong Kong, carries British citizenship. Jacqueline Fernandez is Sri Lankan, Manisha Koirala Nepali; Kalki Koechlin carries French citizenship despite growing up in India, and Shibani Dandekar holds an Australian passport. Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh reportedly acquired US citizenship in 2022, while stars like Nora Fatehi (Canadian), Nargis Fakhri (American), Sunny Leone (Canadian), and Alaya F (American by birth) navigate Indian public life on foreign documents. Add to this list Akshay Kumar, who held Canadian citizenship for years before relinquishing it — and was not an Indian citizen when he made some of his most patriotic films or interviewed the PM on television. These artists loom large in the Indian national consciousness, and are fully integrated into the cultural, economic and social fabric of our nation, yet their legal rights in the land they have invested so much in remain bound to the visas in their passports.

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This situation collides with what nationality permits someone to do, and not do, in the country where they actually reside. It seems obvious that a foreigner cannot undertake a political protest, yet under standard election guidelines and administrative practices in India, a foreign national is even allowed to campaign for candidates during elections, though they cannot make monetary contributions to a candidate or a party. The fine line between supporting a candidate and criticising a government the candidate opposes has never clearly been drawn, yet while the former is permissible, the latter could lead to the foreigner’s expulsion for violating visa terms. When the foreigner in question is a highly visible celebrity, of course, what they say and do acquires an extra dimension — and attracts much more attention.

Legally, it is clear that fundamental civil liberties, such as the rights guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution (including freedom of speech, expression, and peaceful assembly) are rights constitutionally reserved here for Indian citizens. Thus, a foreigner can work, build an enterprise, endorse a brand, contribute to local communities, and express political preferences through campaign speech, but taking part in a formal public protest or casting a vote crosses a legal boundary. This distinction begs a fundamental question: Where does one draw the line when dealing with people who are, in every practical and emotional respect, Indian, yet hold a foreign passport primarily for historical, birthright, or travel convenience?

In today’s interconnected, globalised world, millions of people find themselves eligible for more than one nationality through diverse circumstances. A child born in the US or Canada acquires citizenship by birthright (jus soli), regardless of their parents’ nationality. Others gain dual eligibility through lineage (jus sanguinis), international marriages, long-term employment abroad, or other circumstances related to migration paths chosen by their families. For many in the 37-million-strong Indian diaspora, retaining or acquiring a foreign passport is a functional decision aimed at facilitating global mobility, avoiding cumbersome visa procedures, or securing family obligations, rather than a rejection of their primary cultural identity. I have written of the anguish my own sons went through in being obliged to relinquish their Indian passports, which they cherished, because when their personal circumstances obliged them to become American, their motherland did not allow them the right to also remain Indian. Most diaspora Indians are no less Indian in their hearts or in their sense of commitment to India than they were before they took on another country’s citizenship. Indeed, the PM exploits this sentiment in his regular meetings abroad with enthusiastic members of the diaspora.

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Given these contemporary realities, wouldn’t it be better for India to reconsider its strict prohibition on dual citizenship? Many briefly, and naively, assumed that carrying a document named Overseas Citizenship of India would allow them to claim they were still Indian citizens. But that nomenclature was fraudulent; the OCI was not a citizenship at all, but merely a lifetime visa, and as Aatish Taseer and a few others have discovered, can be withdrawn at any time. For a brief few years, OCIs were allowed to represent India at international sporting events, but that privilege was also withdrawn by a sports minister who truculently asked me, when I remonstrated on behalf of one player, “If both national anthems are played, which one will he stand up for?” Both, out of common courtesy, I responded, but he could not be persuaded. Of such visceral prejudices are national policies made.

Allowing dual citizenship would align the legal position with the lived experiences of millions of people. It would permit individuals who live, work, and identify deeply with India, as well as those, like the movie stars I have mentioned, who hold a genuine, long-term stake in our society, to carry Indian citizenship without being forced to repudiate the rights, inheritances, or passports they are entitled to by birth, marriage, or international mobility. Most importantly, it would add to the rich national treasury of human resources we can call upon — people of talent, ability and the capacity to contribute, who would be Indian in blood, culture, taste, and finally, again, in nationality.

The writer, fourth-term Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman as an NRI in 2003