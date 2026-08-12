The signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan represents a significant realignment in West Asian security architecture that has raised eyebrows in India. By formally introducing a mutual defence provision, the pact establishes a tripartite axis combining Saudi capital and Islamic heft, Turkish military technology and NATO experience, and Pakistan’s military manpower and nuclear status. Should India worry that this now gives Islamabad a free pass to unleash terrorist attacks on us, believing that any retaliation from New Delhi will trigger the alliance’s wrath?

While headlines inevitably invoke the collective defence framework, calling the Mecca Agreement an “Islamic NATO” at this stage is premature. NATO’s efficacy relies on a unified command structure, pre-assigned forces, and deep technological interoperability, whereas the Mecca Agreement currently lacks an integrated military headquarters, joint command mechanisms, and institutionalised doctrine. Unless these evolve at a future stage, we are not looking at a formal, viable military alliance.

Advertisement

Also Read | C Raja Mohan writes: The Mecca Accord exposes Arab weakness

And the signatories hold divergent strategic priorities. Saudi Arabia is primarily focused on hedging against Iranian regional aggression, Houthi missile threats from Yemen, and perceived vulnerabilities in Western security guarantees (which Riyadh feels have proved inadequate during the recent hostilities). Turkey seeks to expand its defence export markets, assert leadership in the Islamic world, and maintain operational autonomy while managing its delicate balances with NATO, Iran, and Russia. Pakistan seeks external economic bailouts, diplomatic leverage against India, and technological upgrades for its military. Rather than a tightly integrated military alliance, the agreement seems to be conceived as operating primarily as a collective deterrence umbrella for West Asia, specifically the fallout of regional conflicts involving Iran.

The fear that Pakistan can now sponsor cross-border terrorism against India under a Saudi-Turkish protective shield misreads both the text of the agreement and the geopolitical realities of Riyadh and Ankara. Mutual defence treaties under international law apply strictly to unprovoked external aggression. Terrorism originating from Pakistani soil, even if ostensibly conducted by “non-state actors”, followed by targeted Indian counter-terrorism strikes, does not constitute unprovoked aggression, and it seems unlikely that either Riyadh or Ankara would view Indian retaliatory action against terror infrastructure as a trigger for military intervention. It is true that Turkey provided Pakistan with diplomatic and rhetorical support in analogous circumstances during Operation Sindoor, but aside from the sale of drones, it stopped short of tangible military assistance.

Furthermore, Riyadh’s relationship with New Delhi has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar strategic partnership spanning energy, trade, and intelligence-sharing. Saudi Arabia has consistently refused to allow its bilateral ties with Islamabad to dictate its relations with India, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has no desire to imperil his nation’s long-term economic vision by getting dragged into a South Asian military conflict on behalf of the generals in Rawalpindi. Also, Pakistan’s lack of operational involvement when Saudi Arabia faced direct Iranian and Houthi missile and drone strikes despite their existing bilateral defence pact, and Saudi Arabia’s passivity or indifference when Pakistan was embroiled in military conflict with Afghanistan, suggest that transactional defence agreements in the region often feature high-level political rhetoric hand-in-hand with operational hedging. It is also instructive that, unlike Turkey, Saudi Arabia remained silent during Operation Sindoor, signalling careful neutrality despite decades of military co-operation with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Still, even if the pact does not offer Pakistan a blank cheque for terrorism, India (and Pakistan’s other neighbours) cannot write it off as mere grandstanding. The real military substance of this trilateral arrangement that we must pay attention to lies in potential technology integration. Turkey’s advanced defence industry, funded by Saudi capital and co-produced or deployed in Pakistan, directly enhances Rawalpindi’s conventional military capabilities in areas such as unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, and naval platforms. Additionally, a deepened trilateral intelligence-sharing framework enhances Pakistan’s operational capacity, while creating a formal political bloc that can coordinate positions in international forums like the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on issues of vital security interest to us, including Kashmir and maritime security.

So what should New Delhi do in response? India’s studied official silence since the Mecca pact was announced is instructive. We should neither panic over the trio’s collective defence rhetoric nor brush off a year-long negotiated agreement as inconsequential. We should, to recycle a trifecta of clichés, keep our eyes peeled, our ears cocked, and our powder dry.

A calibrated Indian strategy requires engaging Saudi Arabia candidly but discreetly, via high-level diplomatic channels, to seek clear reassurances that the Mecca Agreement’s defensive clauses apply exclusively to the dynamics of the West Asian theatre and cannot be weaponised by Pakistan to cover sub-conventional warfare. Concurrently, New Delhi must maintain a firm deterrence doctrine, making it clear that Indian responses to state-sponsored terrorism will remain resolute and unaffected by third-party arrangements. India should also double down on its bilateral economic, trade, and strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council, highlighting its role as the primary anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Finally, Indian defence intelligence and procurement planning must closely monitor military-industrial co-development between Turkey and Pakistan, ensuring that indigenous defence research prioritises neutralising advanced drone technologies, electronic warfare systems, and joint naval platforms. This may require us to seek foreign partners who are well ahead of us in these areas. The process should not be delayed and should be fast-tracked despite the labyrinthine bureaucratic procedures through which defence procurement has been laboriously conducted ever since the Bofors scandal.

Ultimately, the Mecca pact should be understood less as a binding warfighting pact and more as a sophisticated instrument of strategic hedging tailored to a volatile region. By fusing Saudi capital, Turkish military technology, and Pakistani operational manpower into a unified framework of collective deterrence, the three signatories have created a valuable political and economic shield, without assuming the operational burdens of a true military alliance. For India, a pragmatic strategy that combines firm counter-terrorism deterrence with deep economic engagement in the Gulf, and targeted defence innovation at home, should be response enough.

The writer is a fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs