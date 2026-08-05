The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, reintroduced in the Lok Sabha for adoption during the Monsoon Session following its sudden withdrawal in April, marks a dangerous escalation in the centralisation of executive power in India. In the name of enhanced transparency and regulatory oversight, the proposed legislation fundamentally rewrites the relationship between the Indian state and civil society. Driven by its majoritarian ideology and allergy to independent voices, the current government has increasingly reframed non-profit charities, think tanks and human rights groups not as development partners, but as sources of subversion and foreign manipulation. To neutralise these voices, the state has targeted their primary vulnerability: Dependence on international philanthropy.

Through aggressive enforcement and sweeping amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the government has already imposed complex compliance burdens, such as banning sub-granting to grassroots organisations, slashing allowable administrative outlays, and mandating a single bank branch in New Delhi for all foreign inflows. The resulting regulatory squeeze has triggered an 87 per cent drop in foreign funding, forcing thousands of secular and community-based organisations to shut down, while an impending legislative push to allow the state seizure of cancelled NGO assets threatens to permanently cripple the sector. For the nation’s welfare network, and particularly for the long-standing Christian institutions that form the backbone of healthcare, higher education, and social care across states like Kerala, the provisions of this Bill do not merely represent administrative hurdles; they present an existential threat to institutional autonomy, property rights, and constitutional freedoms.

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The Amendment introduces an unprecedented mechanism of control that bypasses traditional legal protections. The Bill establishes a central, bureaucratically appointed Designated Authority, empowered to take control of an organisation’s foreign funds and physical properties. If an entity’s FCRA license is suspended, cancelled, or denied renewal, its assets provisionally vest in this authority, granting the government the statutory right to seize, manage, and ultimately sell these properties while crediting the proceeds directly into the Consolidated Fund of India, even if an asset was only partly funded through foreign contributions. Furthermore, under newly proposed mechanics of “deemed cessation”, if an organisation fails to submit its renewal application on time or if its renewal is rejected by the Home Ministry, its registration automatically ceases, immediately terminating its right to operate, utilise tied assets, or access remaining foreign funds. At the same time, the executive reserves the authority to dictate rigid timelines for the receipt and disbursement of funds, stripping charities of the financial flexibility required to manage long-term infrastructure projects, disaster reserves, or endowments.

To understand the human toll of these provisions, just examine their impact on regions with deeply-rooted institutional networks. As a Kerala MP, I have seen Christian-run charitable trusts, schools, hospitals and diagnostic centres, medical colleges, and welfare NGOs serving marginalised populations, regardless of caste or creed, for well over a century. These facilities rely on a mix of local contributions, domestic fees, and foreign grants to maintain world-class medical equipment, sponsor affordable care, and fund educational scholarships. By linking an administrative decision on an FCRA license directly to the physical confiscation of land and buildings, the Bill creates an environment of extreme instability. A single administrative delay or an adverse ruling by the Ministry of Home Affairs could instantaneously convert a functioning 500-bed charitable hospital into state property, disrupting essential public services and placing community assets under government control. The victims are the ordinary Indians who are the beneficiaries of these facilities.

If an institution’s FCRA license is suspended or withdrawn under this proposed framework, its legal recourse is severely restricted, forcing non-profits into protracted and costly litigation through writ petitions under Article 226 in high courts or Article 32 in the Supreme Court. Constitutional challenges could rest on Article 300A regarding the right to property, as taking over legacy assets (created partly through foreign and partly through domestic funds) without fair compensation or stringent judicial safeguards constitutes arbitrary deprivation of property. Challenges may also arise under Article 14, given that the Bill mandates that law enforcement agencies must seek central government clearance prior to initiating investigations, risking selective enforcement that shields favoured entities while applying draconian measures against minority-run organisations. Furthermore, by choking the financial lifelines of these institutions, the administration circumvents core constitutional protections, specifically the rights to freely practice and propagate religion (Article 25) and acquire and manage denominational property (Article 26), without formally repealing them.

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In practical terms, if a hospital’s license is suspended, the trust must immediately seek an emergency stay order from the high court against physical eviction by the Designated Authority while simultaneously defending its registration before the Ministry of Home Affairs, a process that drains charitable resources away from patient care and education. It is a profound injustice to subject institutions that have devoted generations to India’s development, education, and healthcare, to such punitive statutory mechanisms. The contributions of the Church and affiliated charitable organisations in India are documented in millions of lives uplifted, educated, and healed. To treat these developmental partners with institutional suspicion, and subject their physical assets to executive expropriation, undermines the principles of a constitutional democracy. This selective enforcement fundamentally violates the foundational liberal tenet that a democratic state must remain a neutral arbiter rather than an instrument of political engineering. The ruling party uses the cover of regulatory legality to assault liberal policies, transforming our humane, constitutional democracy into a rigid state structure of majoritarian control.

This Bill must therefore be resisted through every legal and democratic channel available, beginning on the floor of Parliament. When it comes up for discussion in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition must stand united in its resistance, demanding at an absolute minimum that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee for rigorous, clause-by-clause consideration, public consultation, and input from civil society stakeholders. India’s democratic integrity and the survival of its independent social sector depend on ensuring that state regulation does not turn into executive overreach.

The writer is a fourth-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram