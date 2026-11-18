The recent cascade of procedural retreats by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the SIR functions as a tacit admission of institutional overreach, procedural illegality, and administrative failure. Over a 10-day span, the ECI quietly amended or reversed a host of rules and documents connected to the SIR — a last-minute package of concessions that my fellow Express columnist Yogendra Yadav aptly characterised as a “Diwali discount” issued just before the festival. Yet this voucher arrived long after its expiration date for the vast majority of the electorate, serving less as genuine relief for ordinary citizens and more as a reluctant confession by an institution caught violating the very statutory framework it is constitutionally mandated to uphold.

For over 16 months, the ECI maintained an uncompromising and punitive stance during the SIR exercise. But now, in the wake of the opposition protests across the country, things have changed. In the seven states where the SIR process remains underway, the Commission has suddenly rediscovered legal provisions it had claimed did not exist. Excluded voters in these states are now permitted to file enumeration forms with an accompanying declaration rather than submitting Form 6, allowing them to retain their original EPIC numbers. Simultaneously, the ECI has conceded that it possesses the authority under Rule 21A of the electoral rules to rectify its own mistakes, that citizens who have relocated need only submit Form 8 to update their residence rather than suffering deletion, and that the window for submitting enumeration forms remains open.

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Even more telling is the ECI’s retreat on Form 6 itself, a statutory document that the Supreme Court has treated as cast in stone. Beginning in Bihar and West Bengal, and escalating in 2026 across its online portals, the ECI tampered with Form 6 by attaching (and subsequently embedding directly within the digital form) an unauthorised, and therefore illegal, additional “declaration” without which an application could not be completed or uploaded. But altering a statutory form falls exclusively within the domain of Parliament and the central government. Now the Commission has reversed course, implicitly acknowledging that its actions had been illegal.

This capitulation extends deep into the ECI’s internal governance, validating the Express report that two Election Commissioners had formally dissented at least 14 times against the manner in which the SIR was being conducted. Almost every procedural reform now announced by the ECI reads like a point-by-point confirmation of those internal objections. Under the Representation of the People Act, only the local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) holds the statutory authority to add or delete names from the electoral rolls. During the SIR, however, that power (and therefore control over the voter database) was centralised in Delhi through the ECINET and ERONET software systems. The consequences were starkly exposed in Goa: When the SC directed state election officers to review 97 questionable deletions, local officials discovered that 90 were indeed erroneous, yet the EROs were powerless because the software had stripped them of the option to reinsert deleted names. The Commission’s belated decision to return inclusion and deletion powers to EROs, alongside appointing a committee to audit its IT systems for legal compatibility, amounts to admitting that it deployed unverified software to purge millions of voters before bothering to check whether the technology complied with the law.

Equally troubling is the ECI’s new pledge to circulate formal agendas and record minutes for future meetings, confirming that crucial decisions were taken without basic institutional records. Indeed, Right to Information disclosures obtained by activist Anjali Bhardwaj, and confirmed on appeal by the ECI’s Principal Secretary, revealed that the ECI possesses no signed formal order on file initiating the nationwide SIR exercise, nor was any such order produced within the ECI’s 240-page affidavit before the SC.

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While these reversals thoroughly vindicate critics of the SIR, they fall far short of delivering justice — because the damage has already been inflicted on an immense scale. For roughly 75 per cent of India, including major states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka, the SIR is already closed, meaning the new procedural concessions offer zero relief to unfairly excluded citizens. Voters in Bengaluru, where massive deletions occurred due to residence shifts and slum demolitions, remain deprived of remedies now extended to voters in Delhi. Moreover, rampant inaccuracies have survived the revision process, including hundreds of cases of duplicate voter IDs, mocking the ECI’s claim that the SIR “purified” voter rolls. Alarming evidence of targeted disenfranchisement, especially of Muslim voters in West Bengal, remains unaddressed.

With the nationwide shortfall of registered voters relative to India’s adult population widening dramatically from 2 crore to 15 crore following the SIR, the ECI must extend opportunities for remedial enrolment, error-correction mechanisms, and EPIC restoration retroactively to the 75 per cent of states where the exercise has already concluded. It must conduct a transparent audit to purge fraudulent Form 7 deletions and resolve the stalled West Bengal appeals (91 per cent of which have so far proved to involve wrongful deletions). True restitution requires that citizens unlawfully stripped of their constitutional franchise be restored to the rolls before further elections are held.

Ultimately, procedural reversals behind closed doors cannot substitute for accountability. An institution entrusted with safeguarding the world’s largest democracy cannot preside over a legally flawed disenfranchisement exercise, quietly rewrite its rules once exposed, and expect the matter to be closed without consequence. At a minimum, the ECI owes the country a candid public explanation and an unconditional apology for the hardship inflicted upon millions of rightful voters. Restoring institutional credibility demands personal accountability at the very top. Because the unilateral, centralised decisions that defined the SIR were driven from the helm of the institution despite repeated internal objections from fellow Commissioners, the Chief Election Commissioner must take moral and constitutional responsibility and resign. Only through full restitution for excluded citizens and decisive accountability at the leadership level can the ECI begin to repair the profound damage done to its once-enviable global reputation.

The writer is a fourth-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram