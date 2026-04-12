The passing of Asha Bhosle fills my heart with a profound sense of loss. For more than seven decades, she enriched Indian cinema with her extraordinary voice, bringing depth, emotion, and joy to countless songs, including many that were filmed on me. Asha ji’s contribution to film music is immeasurable. She did not simply sing; she infused every note with such feeling that the songs became an inseparable part of the stories. She explored every facet of music from the classical depths to the bold experiments in rhythm and expression. Her compositions have been a constant companion in my life, and today I mourn not only a legendary artiste but a wonderful person and neighbour whose warmth I will always cherish.

I first felt this warmth during the making of Kashmir Ki Kali in 1963. We were shooting on the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar. The song ‘Deewana Hua Badal’ was being filmed. It was my first experience of lip-syncing in a Hindi film song, and I was both excited and a little nervous. After I completed the shot, Asha ji, who was present at the location, embraced me and warmly praised my performance. That spontaneous, generous gesture from a renowned senior artiste meant a great deal to a young actor still finding her place in the film industry. Her encouragement stayed with me throughout my career and remains a cherished memory even today.

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In Bombay, we were neighbours for many years. I lived in a flat at Rashmi on Carmichael Road, while Asha ji lived in Prabha Kunj on Pedder Road. That proximity allowed us to share an affectionate, easy relationship beyond the glare of studios and recordings. We would exchange pleasantries, occasionally chat about the demands of our respective worlds, and draw comfort from knowing that the other was just around the corner.

Asha ji’s voice brought an unmatched range to cinema. She could move effortlessly from playful folk rhythms to sophisticated cabaret numbers, and from tender romantic duets to high-energy youthful tracks. In my film An Evening in Paris, the song ‘Raat Ke Humsafar’, her voice captured the gentle magic of moonlit companionship and quiet desire. Then there was ‘Zuby Zuby Jalembo’ from the same film. Even for its time, the track stood out distinctly with its lively beat and fresh,

energetic spirit. It brought a modern, youthful exuberance that added a special sparkle to the narrative and captured the zeitgeist of that time with its distinctive rhythm and playful charm.

Asha ji had a generous heart. Whenever I received an award, a message or a call from her would arrive promptly, filled with sincere congratulations. She celebrated the successes of her colleagues with genuine warmth. One occasion that remains particularly special for me was the evening in Toronto in 2011, when we both received awards at the IIFA ceremony. Sharing that stage with her, being honoured side by side for our contributions to Indian cinema, was a fulfilling moment of our journey that had begun decades earlier on the waters of Dal Lake.

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What always surprised and delighted me was Asha ji’s ability to remain relevant across generations. Even recently, she continued to perform with the same vitality. I was particularly thrilled when she released her first pop song, ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’, in the 1990s. Listening to that pop hit rendered with such freshness and energy by an artiste of her age reminded me of her incredible ability to reinvent herself. Asha ji spoke to every generation with undiminished relevance.

Her curiosity could never be contained within the boundaries of Indian cinema alone. Asha ji’s international collaborations demonstrated her boundless creative spirit. She performed with global artists, explored new musical horizons, and brought Indian melodies to audiences far beyond our shores. These ventures reflected her openness to the world and her refusal to be limited by any single tradition.

With her departure, Indian cinema has lost one of its most luminous figures. Yet her voice will continue to echo across film screens and in the hearts of millions who grew up listening to her songs. I can only imagine that the heavens will receive her with beautiful melodies composed from the timeless tracks she gifted to the world. To me, she was a kind neighbour, the encouraging senior, the voice that made my films sing. Thank you, Asha ji, for the hug on Dal Lake, for always remembering to send encouraging texts, for the shared stage in Toronto, and for the unforgettable voice, which conveyed vulnerability, seduction, and pure longing. Asha Bhosle was a rare gift.

Her songs will forever resonate in our hearts.

Sharmila Tagore is an actor