I was introduced to Asha Bhosle ji when I was two or three years old. From that very early age, her voice became a constant presence in my life, and like millions of Indians, I grew up listening to her songs, unconsciously absorbing her music as part of my upbringing.

She has influenced every Indian in a way that is both profound and deeply personal. Once I became a musician, I had the privilege of meeting her on several occasions, collaborating with her, and sharing truly beautiful moments that I will always treasure. There will never be another singer like Asha ji. Her voice can only be described as a kind of divine intervention that set her apart from everyone else.

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I don’t think any singer from India has shown such extraordinary versatility or engaged with so many genres of music with equal command — be it ghazals, romantic songs, geet, abhang. She also collaborated with international artistes with equal ease. She did it all of it effortlessly, and with such finesse, grace, and perfection that each rendition felt definitive. She was Devi Ma, and her blessings should always remain over the entire music fraternity across the world.

I still remember, many years ago, I received a call from Asha ji when she was in Dubai. She said, “Shankar, main tumse bahut gussa hoon” (I am very angry with you). I was taken aback and immediately asked her why, wondering what I could have possibly done. She said, “Woh jo gaana hai, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, woh mujhse kyun nahi gawaya?” (That song, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’—why didn’t you have me sing it?).

That moment stayed with me because it showed her incredible enthusiasm, her passion for music, and how closely she followed everything that was happening around her, even after achieving so much.

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We used to talk not only about music, but also about food, which was another of her great passions. She was an amazing cook, and her recipes were truly out of this world. People would visit her home not just to meet her, but also to experience her warmth, her hospitality, and her extraordinary culinary skills.

These are moments and memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. We can only hope that her family finds the strength to overcome this immense loss.

Not just the music world, but all of us will continue to look up to Asha ji as she watches over and blesses us.

The writer is a singer and a music composer