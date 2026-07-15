Where is Shahjahanabad? In the mental map of the modern Delhiite, the name barely exists. One knows it as Purani Dilli or Old Delhi, sometimes as the Walled City — that part of the city with the famous paranthe wali gali. There is also Chandni Chowk, the name originally assigned to one square on the street that stretches out from the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid. Ask Google Maps for Shahjahanabad, and it will redirect you to Old Delhi — one might be thankful that modern technology at least has some remembrance of the name that gave Old Delhi its unique character.

The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation was perhaps among the few formal government institutions to preserve the historic name of the city. With the body being renamed as the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam, the city has lost its last remaining link with Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, whose ideas of a glamorous imperial capital had given birth to Shahjahanabad.