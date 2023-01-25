scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and the industry of hurt sentiments

Controversies around the film’s release show that Indian film certification laws, by design, function in an anti-free speech fashion.

Shahrukh Khan Fans Club members take selfies outside a theatre during the first day first show of Bollywood movie Pathaan, in Mumbai, January 25, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and the industry of hurt sentiments
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Written by Surbhi Karwa and Radhika Roy

Marking the return of Bollywood’s Baadshaah, Shah Rukh Khan, to the silver screen after four long years, the upcoming film Pathaan is being released on January 25. However, the controversies surrounding the film and the modifications suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) present two larger patterns in our free speech history that warrant attention — first, the chilling effect of threats of violence by extra-constitutional bodies; and second, overwhelming state dominance in film certification laws.

The right of filmmakers to make films is part of the fundamental right to free speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution. Multiple court rulings have established that films, like any other medium (newspapers, magazines, etc.), are part of a citizen’s right to expression. Although, unlike other mediums, films are subject to pre-certification, it does not mean that films are open to being restricted more broadly than other mediums. Courts have in fact issued some positive guidelines allowing the portrayal of social evils, historical injustices, and context-based nudity in films.

Don't miss |Shah Rukh Khan’s rise and fall at box office, in numbers

Unfortunately, since the release of the very first song of the film, ‘Besharam rang’, these guidelines and rulings have gone for a toss. Persons associated with the film have been bullied and threats have been advanced to “burn down” cinema halls running the film. Death threats have been issued to Shah Rukh and effigies of actors in the film have been burnt. Threats were issued even to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, both un-associated with the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

Complaints have been filed against the makers of the film for “hurting religious sentiments”, a criminal provision well documented for vagueness, bordering on unconstitutionality. And all of this has happened before the CBFC’s final certification, which is the sole body responsible for determining suitable certification of films. This undermines the role of the CBFC and allows extra-constitutional bodies to dictate the exhibition of films: Something that courts have categorically found to be illegal.

Only in Express |Pathaan has the power to alter the industry, but is Shah Rukh Khan’s film too late to the shared universe party?

The Supreme Court in KM Shankarappa v Union of India (2000)  held that once a film has been certified by CBFC (“expert body”), then the government has a duty to ensure its release. The court held that appropriate action should be taken against those who use “unlawful means” to restrict the exhibition of films. It was further held that it was not open to the government to use the “excuse” of “law and order” to interfere with the decisions of the CBFC and its Appellate Tribunal.

However, in this case, the authority of the CBFC has been held ransom to the increasingly “vulnerable sensibilities” of the public at large. In clear violation of his constitutional duty, even the Home Minister of one state has warned that the film will not be allowed to be released in the state if allegedly “objectionable” scenes were not replaced. All these instances dictate how free speech is being curtailed at the behest of entities who are not vested with the power to actuate restrictions in the first place.

Advertisement

Pathaan also presents us with an opportunity to re-evaluate the laws on film certification in India. The primary role of the CBFC is to “regulate the public exhibition of films”, that is, any film screened for public viewing must adhere to rules under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Act provides an overall structure for the working of the Board and different kinds of certificates can be issued like (U), (U/A), (A), etc. Notably, the requirement of pre-release certification is not meant to be a form of “censorship”, but merely a “certification” of the film for a suitable audience. It is ultimately, the Central Board of Film “Certification”, and not the “Central Board of Censorship”.However, Indian film certification laws have, by design, functioned in an anti-free speech fashion. As per Sections 3 and 5, members of the Board at all levels are appointed by the central government, without any involvement of the leader of the Opposition or any other body, and their salaries are determined by the central government. Members of the Board enjoy their term until the “pleasure of the government” as per the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983.As per legal scholar AG Noorani, this, along with vague guidelines under Section 5B(2), makes the certification process subject to overwhelming state dominance. Under this section, grounds such as “anti-social activities”, endangering “public order”, promotion of “anti-national attitude”, etc. can easily be used to justify censorship as per the subjective interpretation of the ruling government.

Further, the central government has also attempted to revive its “revisional powers” through the Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2021, which the Supreme Court had previously found to be unconstitutional as it allowed the executive to sit over decisions of a quasi-judicial body. Under Section 6(1), the central government can, of its own motion, call for the record of any film at any stage of certification in the CBFC before itself. This essentially allows the central government to set the entire process of CBFC aside if necessary.

Seemingly innocuous cuts to Pathaan, such as “Mrs Bharatmata” being replaced with “Hamari Bharatmata” and certain visuals of the song ‘Besharam rang’ being adjudged as explicit and sensuous, demonstrate that pre-certification has been remoulded into a form of censorship motivated by political and religious ideologies. It is time we identify the larger pattern of conservatism that is emerging by way of censorship in films and put an end to the further desecration of free speech.

Advertisement

(Karwa is a lawyer and a graduate of the University of Oxford. Roy is a Delhi-based lawyer)

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 12:25 IST
Next Story

Woman who got divorced four years ago celebrates anniversary every year to mark day of ‘freedom’

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
January 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Governor urges Centre to honour its assurances on Hindi issue
January 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Tamil Nadu Governor urges Centre to honour its assurances on Hindi issue

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close