Sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers: Wrestle with this

Shocking allegations of sexual harassment and dictatorial functioning that have been made by top Indian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Member of Parliament, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have once again pointed to the dirty underbelly of Indian sport. It is characterised by a dangerous combination of political nexus and male domination of positions of power. These very serious charges have been levelled in the backdrop of yet another case of criminal offence involving outraging the modesty of women registered in Chandigarh against the Haryana Sports Minister and former hockey player, Sandeep Singh, by a woman coach who is also a reputed athlete.

It is ironic and infuriating that the very authorities whose duty it is to support our sportswomen are in fact the ones who are taking advantage of their political might, holding hard-toiling sportswomen to ransom if they speak out against the harassment they are subject to. These are women who have put their lives on the line and quite literally invested their blood, sweat and tears into grueling months and years of training, often with no second professional option as back-up and little familial support, making their exploitation at the hands of corrupt officials all the more poignant.

Sadly, these recent cases of harassment of women in sports are merely the tip of an iceberg. The true shape of this particular problem has become quite gigantic and complex, as was highlighted by the women wrestlers in their press conference. It is clear that any redressal and grievance provisions that have so far been instituted to take up the complaints of sportswomen have been absolutely ineffective and have instilled zero confidence in women to come out and report their abuse.

This is the main reason behind hundreds of sportswomen being forced to stay quiet and comply with the authorities till there is absolutely no other choice but to come out. Both the women athletes and their families know it well that it is not an easy battle against the powerful political appointees and those who operate in their patronage. In fact, most of the time women athletes who dare to raise their voice are forced to give up their careers that they have invested unimaginable time and effort in.

It is important to highlight here that most of our international sportswomen have made it to that level with their families pooling in all resources at their disposal to support them. While watching the wrestlers’ press conference one felt the palpable pain and anger of those athletes who have finally reached the extent of frustration to come out in the open during their crucial practice season, as all official doors have been slammed in their faces. In Haryana, too, the junior woman coach is running from pillar to post to get justice in her fight against the state sports’ minister. The Haryana government has stood with the accused and has thereby delivered a very negative message to the entire women’s sports community.

The question, why most of these women report such cases after a substantial lapse of time, therefore, must be seen in the light of what is at stake here for an athlete. The victim blaming and shaming by the accused and their political/state machinery combined with the social stigma associated with cases of sexual abuse make it extremely difficult for a lone victim to take on an entire apparatus that holds the devastating power to stall a sportsperson’s career at any given time and cause severe mental and social trauma.

One important case worth remembering in this regard is of tennis player Ruchika Girhotra from 1990 who dared to raise her voice against the then president of tennis federation and IG Haryana Police, SPS Rathore. The entire state machinery and many caste-based organisations rallied behind the accused. He was, in fact, rewarded with a promotion to subsequently become DGP Haryana. In that severely hostile environment, Ruchika took her own life and eventually her father too passed away during that family’s fight for justice. Her brother was forced to live a life far away from the public eye. It was her close friend’s family, the Anands, and women’s organisations, who painstakingly followed that case at every level for 19 long years. Even then, the accused was merely jailed for six months and fined Rs 1,000.

It is indeed unfortunate that not much has changed for sportswomen since then. Vinesh Phogat’s face, the tears in her eyes, while talking about her desperate thoughts of taking her life, should shake the people of this country, especially the sports community. They must ask some stiff questions from sports authorities and the present political dispensation, the BJP, in both these recent cases. Political leaders and federation heads, who bathe in the reflected glory of these athletes when they bring back medals but shamelessly shield the accused every time a woman tries to raise her voice against the injustice, must be made answerable.

There is an immediate need to formulate an effective legal process that needs to be followed in cases of harassment of women sportspersons. Committees against sexual harassment must be constituted at all sports’ departments, federations and government sports bodies right till the highest levels. In cases where due processes are not followed, the authorities must be held accountable. It is incumbent on all sports loving people of this country to show solidarity towards our sportswomen in their tough fight for justice and a level playing field.

The writer, a volleyball player and first woman Bhim Awardee, is National Vice-President, AIDWA