September 8, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam talks in peril

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 8, 1980.

The resumption of Assam talks has been jeopardised with the agitation leaders threatening to resume their struggle. The All Assam Students Union and Assam Gana Sangram Parishad in separate communications denied receiving any invitation to the proposed talks. They also denied Manipur Chief Minister R K Dorendra Singh statement about AASU leaders agreeing to send a delegation to the talks. They urged Singh to not make any such statements. Singh’s statement gave a false impression that the government was trying its best to bring the Assam leaders to the negotiating table, Atul Bora the convener of the AGSP alleged.

Everyday sugar day

Sugar will be sold at Rs 6.10/kg even on holidays at government outlets such as the Super Bazaars and cooperative society stores. Delhi Lt Governor Jagmohan said that this decision was taken to ensure availability of sugar to all and to remove “the scarcity of sugar created by the press”. He said even though some agencies were making big profits by selling sugar at this price, no decision has been taken to reduce it. The administration will review the decision soon, he added.

New Chinese PM

Premier Hua Guofeng told China’s parliament that he had submitted his resignation to the Communist Party, and it had decided to replace him with Zhao Ziyang. Hua will retain his post as party president and chairman its military commission.

Monkeys in Mysore

Fear of monkeys and mosquitoes has led to the cancellation of the two-day retreat of the Commonwealth heads of government in Mysore. Karnataka CM Gundu Rao cited an earlier incident of a monkey sneaking into a hotel where the Singapore PM was staying.

