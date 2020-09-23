September 23, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Iran-Iraq war

Iraqi warplanes raided Teheran’s international airport and eight other air bases and strips in the rest of Iran as three weeks o f ground, sea and air hostilities “escalated into a full-scale war” between the two oil giants of the Persian Gulf, Baghdad Radio reported. Iraq has declared war on Iran, a spokesman for the Iraqi embassy in Ankara told AP. Earlier, Turkish news agency Anatolia had issued the same report but quoted no source. Iran downed six Iraqi aircraft as fierce aerial warfare ensued between the two countries, Iran President Abolhassan Bani-Sadr said on Radio Tehran.

Security ordinance

The President has promulgated the national security ordinance to enable the government to detain any person to prevent him from acting against the defence or security of the country. The ordinance also enables the Centre or state governments to detain any person to prevent him/her from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order or supplies and essential services. An official release that the maximum period for detention would be 12 months, but the government could revoke or modify the detention order at any time. The release said the ordinance contained sufficient safeguards against misuse.

Manipur shootout

Four persons were killed, two critically wounded and seven rifles and a light machine-gun were taken away from the Special Security Bureau (SSB) headquarters at Mongsangei during an exchange of fire between the SSB group and underground insurgents, official sources said. They said about 20 insurgents raided the SSB headquarters and opened fire on personnel on duty. Two SSB personnel and one insurgent were killed instantly in th e shoot-out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.