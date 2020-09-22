September 22, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Andhra Cong drama

The Indian Express, September 21, 1980, forty years ago.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet held a half-hour meeting, the first in 30 days, but not before a day of high drama. First the 15 dissident ministers abstained from the Cabinet meeting at 10 am and later attended one in the evening on instructions from Congress (I) high command. It is believed that the embattled Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh M Chenna Reddy informed the high command of the dissidents’ abstention. It was a moment of irony for the dissidents who had this morning demonstrated their resolve to continue their fight against the CM. But one telephone call from Delhi and they walked back into the cabinet. Political observers were not sure what to make of the day’s developments.

Orissa flooded

The Mahanadi river breached its embankments at four places in Banki subdivision of Orissa’s Cuttack district. The Malouni river has also breached its embankments at Puri district. Official records put the death toll in the current floods at 203.

Pilgrims defiant

Thousands of people congregated at Puri to have a dip at the holy sea on the auspicious occasion of Baman Dwadasi Day, ignoring repeated warnings over the Cuttack station of the All India Radio of widespread disruption of road and rail communication by floods.

Play goes on

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Vasant Sathe has failed in his campaign to stop Vijay Tendulkar’s play, Ghasiram Kotwal, from being staged at an International theatre festival in Berlin. The government has decided to let the theatre group participate in the festival against the wishes of Sathe as well as the Shiv Sena.

