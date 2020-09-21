September 21, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam talks limbo

The Indian Express, September 21, 1980, forty years ago.

The Union government is hopeful of a package solution to the problem of foreign nationals incorporating some of the points suggested by the home ministry and others mooted by the Assam agitation leaders during the four-day talks. The minister of state of home affairs, Yogendra Makwana said that there will be a package deal “acceptable to them and involving give and take on both sides”. But the Assam groups do no share this optimism. Both the AASU and the AAGSP continue to maintain that the NRC and the 1952 electoral rolls should form the basis of determining nationality. The home minister, however, suggested that all electoral rolls since 1952 and all Census reports should be taken into account.

Polish worries for US

The US Secretary of State, Edmund Muskie said that the USA is monitoring the situation regarding the movement of Soviet troops in the western parts of the Soviet Union and East Germany. Washington is plainly nervous about possible Soviet moves into Poland. Any such incursion would evoke sharp reaction from the US which has not recovered from the Soviet move into Afghanistan. Though the Soviets have always had more of a presence in Poland as compared to Afghanistan, the current situation is Warsaw is different given that the Polish trade union leader Lech Walesa shared a platform with the Republican leader Ronald Reagan.

Chappals for Rao

Chappals were hurled at Karnataka Chief Minister R Gundu Rao as he arrived to inaugurate a community hall in Gadag in Hubli district. One of the missiles hit the chief minister. The Janata Party had organised a black flag demonstration against rising prices and inadequate water supply in the region of Gadag.

