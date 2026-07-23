Science thrives on a global outlook, an inclusive culture. FCRA makes it difficult

Successive governments have proclaimed their vision for India to become a powerhouse of scientific research. The current NDA regime has launched new initiatives to catalyse the science ecosystem — these include the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the introduction of national rankings of research institutions, and the institution of fellowships to attract diaspora scientists to work in Indian institutions. However, India continues to be a laggard amongst its peer nations in high-impact research productivity. None of the country’s institutions figures in the top 100 of any global ranking. Many of our brightest minds continue to seek opportunities abroad, and the work of scientists is powering the rankings of their adopted institutions and, by extension, the countries in which they are located. The success of the national science ecosystem requires not just the talent of individual researchers but also a global outlook and an inclusive culture. At the heart of such an ecosystem is collaboration and partnerships between institutions within and across countries. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has been a singular obstacle to India’s science ecosystem.

First, a bit of history. The Act’s genesis lies in the late 1960s, when the government suspected foreign agencies, such as the CIA, of funding trade unions, student bodies, and political organisations to undermine India’s democracy. This prompted the then home minister to raise the issue in Parliament in 1969, leading to a consensus that foreign money should not be allowed to undermine the state behind the mask of charity. After due parliamentary process, the FCRA came into force on August 5, 1976 — it aimed to ensure that voluntary organisations functioned “in a manner consistent with the values of a sovereign democratic republic”. Since then, successive governments have tightened the regulations through multiple amendments, culminating in the most recent ones, which have ramped up the regulatory compliance for NGOs and amplified the powers of the state to terminate FCRA approval and seize the assets of organisations. It is not my intention in this article to question the rationale or legality of the FCRA, but to highlight how the FCRA, from its inception, has been throttling the work of NGOs whose work is related to science.