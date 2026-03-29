Evidence does not speak for itself. It is heard only when the person presenting it is first believed. This is an uncomfortable truth for a discipline built on the promise that knowledge should be independent of status. The scientific method asks us to distrust authority, to test claims, and to follow data wherever it leads. Yet in practice, evidence rarely travels alone. It moves through institutions, conversations, and people. And wherever people are involved, credibility becomes the gatekeeper.

Evidence does not enter the world on equal terms or with equal credibility. The renewed scrutiny of the Jeffrey Epstein case has once again revealed how systems assign belief. Testimonies existed. Signals existed. But credibility did not attach to those who raised them. Institutions did not fail because they lacked evidence. They failed because they did not believe it in time. Reputation delayed scrutiny. Authority insulated doubt. Evidence does not enter the world on equal terms.

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Science likes to imagine that it operates differently. It trains its practitioners to question claims and challenge established ideas. But the practice of science unfolds within institutions, and institutions have their own social dynamics. Authority does not disappear. It reorganises itself. Certain names carry intellectual gravity. Certain affiliations confer legitimacy before a word is spoken. A claim made by one researcher is treated as a tentative idea; the same claim, made by another, is received as insight. In theory, evidence overrides hierarchy. In practice, it often inherits it. These dynamics unfold in small, almost invisible moments. An idea introduced early in a discussion passes without comment, only to gain traction when repeated by a more senior voice. A question is taken seriously not because it is sharper, but because of who asks it. Individually, such moments seem trivial. Collectively, they determine which ideas survive. Not all evidence begins at the same baseline of belief. Some ideas must prove themselves. Others are presumed worth hearing.

For many women in science, the issue is not simply access to the room. It is what happens inside it. Ideas are not dismissed outright; they are received differently, weighted differently, and remembered differently. Credibility often demands an additional threshold — an extra layer of proof, an added endorsement, a repeated demonstration of competence before expertise is assumed.

In India, these patterns are often intensified by layered hierarchies — of seniority, institution, language, and region. Deference to authority is culturally reinforced. Early-career researchers may hesitate to challenge senior voices. Ideas expressed tentatively, or from less dominant institutional contexts, can be overlooked until they are restated with authority. Peer review, committee deliberations, and even informal lab discussions can quietly reproduce these asymmetries.

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International Women’s Day has just passed, marked as it is each year by panels, profiles, and celebrations of achievement. These moments matter. They make visible what has long been overlooked. But visibility is not the same as credibility. Recognition, especially when episodic, does not automatically translate into being heard in everyday scientific life. The question is not only who is celebrated once a year, but who is taken seriously the rest of the time — in meetings, in peer review, in decisions that shape careers and ideas. Without that shift, representation risks becoming symbolic rather than structural. The result is not only inequity, it is inefficiency.

This is why conversations about gender in science cannot stop at representation. Numbers matter. Access matters. But a system can appear inclusive and still distribute credibility unevenly. It can admit diverse voices while continuing to weigh them differently.

The deeper question is more uncomfortable: who is believed quickly, and who must persuade repeatedly? Whose ideas begin with the presumption of seriousness? Science rests on a profound promise – that evidence, not authority, determines what we believe. But that promise is not self-executing. It depends on institutions that allow evidence to circulate freely, and on cultures willing to interrogate their own patterns of belief. Science fails not only when evidence is absent, but when it is present and unheard. Because the challenge is not only to enter the room. It is to be believed within it.

The writer is a scientist at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory. Views are personal