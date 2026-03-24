Today, as India launches another TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan — 100 days’ campaign — I look back at our journey towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) with pride and optimism. In recent years, India’s TB response has been unique — anchored in jan bhagidari, the spirit of collective responsibility inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. This whole-of-society approach has proven its strength across sectors , driving the success of initiatives such as Mission Indradhanush and reinforcing the message of Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar at the community level.

The experience of the 100-day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in December 2024, cemented our belief in the power of people.

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The results speak for themselves: India achieved a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence — nearly twice the global rate — along with 25 per cent decline in TB mortality since 2015. This shows what happens when science, systems and society work together. From central ministries to village panchayats, doctors to public representatives, everyone is involved. Even recovered patients participate as TB vijetas, supporting others.

The health ministry has joined hands with 25 other ministries, as well as all panchayati raj institutions and community organisations. Equally inspiring has been the participation of the youth through the My Bharat programme. More than 2 lakh MY Bharat volunteers have registered to provide psychosocial support for treatment adherence and restoring dignity to TB patients.

Our strategy has evolved in response to new evidence and emerging challenges. India’s National TB Prevalence Survey revealed that half of the TB patients do not show typical symptoms. This prompted a shift toward proactive screening among the asymptomatic vulnerable population. Silent cases fuel spread — one undiagnosed patient can unknowingly pass the infection to others, making early diagnosis not only a clinical necessity but a civic responsibility.

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Equipped with AI-enabled handheld X-ray units, Ni-kshay Vahans, offering advanced molecular testing, carry diagnostics directly to communities most at risk. More than 20 crore people have been screened, leading to the detection of 32.65 lakh TB cases, including 10.9 lakh asymptomatic ones that would otherwise have remained undiagnosed.

We move forward into the next stage, seeking to deepen gains. Over 3,000 AI-powered handheld X-ray devices will be deployed alongside next-generation diagnostic machines, while data-driven tools will help identify high-risk villages and urban wards where targeted screening can have the greatest impact.

Innovation, however, extends far beyond the deployment of new technologies. India has made sustained investments in research and development, strengthening partnerships between government, academia and industry. These have created a rich and growing pipeline of Made-in-India TB diagnostics. They will not only strengthen India’s ability to detect TB earlier and treat patients faster but also position the country as a leader in TB innovation for the Global South.

As India urbanises rapidly, cities have become critical battlegrounds in the fight against TB. To address this challenge, we are focusing on high-risk urban settings such as informal settlements, migrant worker clusters and other vulnerable populations.

Our task is clear: To sustain the momentum and carry it forward with even greater intensity. India has always delivered when we move as one. We stood together to eradicate polio. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we vaccinated over a billion people against Covid in record time. With a record 10-fold increase in funding and a strategy rooting for “Made in India” developments, we have moved from hope to certainty. We will continue to strengthen early detection, expand diagnostic access, and deepen jan bhagidari by enlisting every citizen, institution and youth platform in this shared mission.

India’s campaign against TB is not just a public health endeavour. It is a testament to our nation’s ability to unite for a cause that touches lakhs of lives. A TB-Mukt Bharat will not be built by the government alone. It will be built by all of us — by the choices we make, the habits we adopt, the support we extend and the stigmatising we refuse to tolerate. If we stand together, we can ensure that the next generation will know TB only as a chapter in history, not as a reality in their lives.

I am sure that with our collective efforts, we will achieve the resolution set out by PM Modi, “Yes, We can End TB”.

The writer is Union minister of health and family welfare & chemicals and fertilisers