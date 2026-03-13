Written by Mrityunjay Sharma

Politics has a curious way of bringing history full circle. Sometimes the men who helped shape a political moment return to public memory precisely when that moment itself begins to change. The recent passing of Satish Kumar, former MLA from Bihar and the principal organiser of the historic Kurmi Chetna Rally of 1994, has revived a largely forgotten chapter of the state’s political history. The symbolism became even more striking when Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, visited to pay homage to the late leader. It was a quiet gesture. Yet in the changing political atmosphere of Bihar, at a time when Nitish Kumar is stepping back from the chief minister’s chair, it carries a deeper resonance.

It was Satish Kumar who, more than three decades ago, helped create the political moment that launched Nitish Kumar’s rise. On February 12, 1994, Patna’s Gandhi Maidan witnessed one of the most significant political mobilisations in Bihar’s modern history: The Kurmi Chetna Rally. The rally was organised largely through the efforts of Satish Kumar, who sought to mobilise the Kurmi community around the idea of political representation and self-assertion. At the time, Bihar was firmly under the political dominance of Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose rise in 1990 had transformed the state’s power structure by empowering backward classes and dismantling the long-standing dominance of upper-caste political elites.

Yet as the early 1990s progressed, sections of non-Yadav OBC communities, especially Kurmis and Koeris, began to feel politically sidelined within the broader social justice coalition. The rally was the first large-scale articulation of that sentiment. Its message was blunt and powerful: Bheekh nahi, Hissedari chahiye (we do not want charity, but our rightful share).

What made the rally historically consequential, however, was the presence of Nitish Kumar. Journalist Sankarshan Thakur, in his political biography of the Lalu-Nitish duo, recounts the drama behind Nitish Kumar’s participation in the rally. At the time, Nitish, although disgruntled with Lalu’s ways, was still part of the Janata Dal alongside Lalu Prasad Yadav. Attending a caste mobilisation risked being interpreted as an open political challenge to the party leadership. According to Thakur, Nitish Kumar was deeply hesitant and uncertain about attending the rally until almost the last moment. It was the insistence of the organisers, including Satish Kumar, that eventually persuaded him.

When Nitish Kumar finally arrived at Gandhi Maidan and addressed the massive gathering, the rally’s significance changed, almost immediately. What had begun as a community mobilisation suddenly appeared as the emergence of an alternative leadership within the backward-class political space. In retrospect, that moment marked the beginning of a political realignment in Bihar.

The Kurmi mobilisation soon expanded into a broader consolidation of Kurmis and Koeris, often described as the ‘Luv-Kush’ political axis. This emerging bloc gradually evolved into the social base that would support Nitish Kumar’s political journey. In the years that followed, Nitish Kumar broke away from the Janata Dal, co-founded the Samata Party, and eventually emerged as the principal challenger to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s dominance in Bihar. By 2005, that journey culminated in Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister of Bihar, a position he would hold, through shifting alliances and political realignments, for nearly two decades.

Yet the origins of that rise can be traced back to the rally organised by Satish Kumar. He himself remained a somewhat understated figure in Bihar politics. He served as MLA from constituencies such as Asthawan and Suryagarha, built a reputation as a grassroots mobiliser, and remained active in political life for decades. But unlike many others in the state’s intensely competitive political arena, he never became the central figure of the movement he helped initiate. If Nitish Kumar became the face of non-Yadav OBC politics in Bihar, Satish Kumar was among the architects who built its foundation. His role resembled that of a political catalyst, someone who ignites a transformation without necessarily claiming the spotlight.

It is therefore poignant that Nishant Kumar’s visit to pay homage came at a time when Bihar’s political leadership itself appears to be entering a phase of transition. For nearly two decades, Nitish Kumar has been the defining figure of the state’s politics, alternating alliances, reshaping narratives of governance, and holding together a complex social coalition. But as discussions increasingly turn to the question of succession and generational change, the memory of Satish Kumar’s role returns with renewed relevance.

History, after all, often unfolds in cycles. The rally that Satish Kumar organised in 1994 helped usher in a new political phase in Bihar. It opened the door for Nitish Kumar’s leadership and reshaped the internal dynamics of backward-class politics. Now, as Nitish Kumar is relinquishing the chief minister’s chair, the passing of Satish Kumar feels almost like the closing of a historical arc.

Political narratives tend to celebrate those who ultimately occupy positions of power. But every political era also has its stage-builders: The organisers and mobilisers who create the conditions for leadership to emerge. Satish Kumar was one such figure. His passing reminds Bihar that behind every political transformation lie individuals who rarely claim the limelight but whose contributions quietly shape history. In the changing politics of Bihar today, the echo of that Kurmi Chetna Rally of 1994, and the man who organised it, still lingers.

The writer is a BJP politician and author of Broken Promises: Caste, Crime and Politics in Bihar