India does not need to create soft power; it should enhance, connect, and protect it. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Saptadhara from the Red Fort on August 15. This concept includes seven streams of national strength that can help India achieve its Viksit Bharat goal. One of these is soft power. Coined by Joseph S Nye Jr, soft power is about influencing others through admiration instead of coercion. India has a wealth of soft power, including a long civilisational history, rich cultural diversity, and a strong tradition of knowledge. Yoga connects people worldwide with India. Ayurveda provides a philosophy of wellness. Our spiritual centres draw people seeking peace, and our festivals celebrate harmony and renewal. Indian literature, music, dance, and cinema transcend languages. Our cuisine is recognised globally. Handicrafts and handlooms reflect the skill and creativity of generations. India’s democracy, scientific progress, digital systems, space programme, and global diaspora further enhance its global reputation.

However, India lacks a coherent system to turn its cultural assets into influence, economic value, and sustainable livelihoods. Having cultural wealth doesn’t guarantee global influence, and appreciation won’t ensure income for artistes or knowledge-holders. The Saptadhara vision offers a chance to fix this gap.