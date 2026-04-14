By Aviral Pandey

The proposed elevation of Samrat Choudhary to Chief Minister of Bihar, the first to hold the office from the BJP, comes at a politically charged moment. It carries the weight of a deeper question: Can Bihar move from managing stability to enabling transformation? For nearly two decades under Nitish Kumar, the state was seen as having become functional. Law and order improved, public services expanded, and a measure of administrative credibility was re-established. These gains created the conditions for growth. Yet, they also revealed the limits of the Nitish model – Bihar required a deeper structural transformation. That unresolved transition now defines the challenge for the prospective CM.

Advertisement

Bihar today embodies a paradox that is by now familiar – and urgent. It is among the fastest-growing states in India, yet it remains the poorest in terms of per capita income. The explanation lies not in the absence of growth, but in its composition. The state continues to generate output without generating enough productive employment. Its industrial base remains thin, its workforce underutilised, and its economy dependent on out-migration.

Choudhary’s rise reflects the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its position in a state where political loyalties have historically been organised around caste coalitions and minority alignments. Unlike the carefully balanced social coalition that underpinned Nitish Kumar’s tenure, the present moment is more fluid. While pursuing economic reform, managing the expectations of Other Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and upper castes will require both political tact and administrative clarity.

Coalition dynamics further complicate the picture. The relationship between the BJP and Janata Dal (United), along with the presence of smaller regional actors, introduces both stability and constraint. While alignment within the ruling arrangement can facilitate policy continuity, underlying competition for social constituencies may limit the scope for bold decisions. In such a setting, governance often becomes an exercise in calibration rather than transformation. Yet, the need for transformation is unmistakable.

Advertisement

If Bihar is to alter its trajectory, three shifts are essential.

The first is industrial. The state’s advantage, its abundant labour at relatively low cost, remains underutilised. Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, food processing, and light manufacturing offer a viable pathway for the state’s economy, particularly in a global context where supply chains are diversifying. But attracting investment requires more than policy announcements; it demands credible infrastructure, predictable regulation, and administrative capacity to execute at scale. Choudhary’s experience as finance minister may give him an appreciation of fiscal constraints and sectoral priorities. The test will be whether that understanding can translate into coordinated action across government.

The second shift is in human capital. Bihar has expanded access to schooling, but learning outcomes remain weak, and the disconnect between education and employability persists. This gap is not socially neutral. It is most pronounced among historically marginalised caste groups and minority communities, for whom education remains the primary route to mobility. Without targeted improvements in quality and skills, growth risks reinforcing inequality rather than reducing it.

The third shift is urbanisation. Bihar’s low level of urbanisation has limited the emergence of economic clusters that drive productivity and job creation. Developing secondary cities as centres of growth is not simply an infrastructure challenge; it is a social transition. Urbanisation has the potential to loosen rigid caste hierarchies, but it can also generate new forms of exclusion if not managed carefully. Planning, governance, and inclusion will therefore be as important as investment.

At the core of Bihar’s next phase is a question: Can the state move beyond delivering basic services to actually shaping long-term development? The earlier reform phase was about fixing the basics and restoring a functioning administration. The next one is harder and requires better policy design, coordination across departments, and sustained investor confidence. It also means working within a system where formal institutions and strong local social networks exist side by side, without letting one weaken the other.

This will also be a period of hard choices. There is limited fiscal space for investment, while pressure to spend on welfare remains high. Development reforms take time to show results, but politics works on immediate expectations. Balancing these two realities will be one of the toughest parts of governance.

Social balance will matter just as much as economics. Bihar’s large Muslim population has traditionally supported parties outside the BJP. How the new government handles questions of representation, inclusion, and trust will shape both governance and its wider political acceptance. In Bihar, politics and social trust are closely linked and cannot be separated easily.

Political competition will continue to shape this journey. The JD(U) and other regional parties are unlikely to give up their social base easily. By focusing on welfare and social justice, they will continue to challenge a development-first narrative that may not immediately deliver broad-based gains. The interplay between identity-based politics and development-oriented governance will remain central in the years ahead.

For Samrat Choudhary, the challenge is straightforward but not easy: To move Bihar from stability to real transformation while managing the complex realities of caste, coalition politics, and community expectations.

The writer teaches at Patna University