Salman Khurshid writes: Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congess Plenary have underscored Rahul Gandhi’s special connect with the people

We arrived in Raipur for the 85th Plenary of the AICC with the experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra that tells us that in the worst of times, we can show bursts of energy and claim the affection of ordinary people. Much has to be put right in India but that must be preceded by much to fix in the party.

Honestly speaking, one does not see any innovation in the working style of most opposition parties, and even less indication of an imaginative refreshing of ideology. In contrast, what we stand for has been reaffirmed at Raipur. Of course, right now, 2024 looms large over the political landscape. Several tentative gestures of unity have been made in the recent past, but equally, there are sporadic signs of pessimism if not outright cynicism.

People across the party divide seek unity for several reasons: Some believe they cannot be relevant without the unity giving them a shot at winning political contests they have long been excluded from; others wish to preserve the space they have created for themselves in their states and want to fortify against BJP onslaughts; yet others, conscious of their weakened status, hope to secure footholds to grasp the aggregate strength Congress can gather at the Centre. There cannot be a perfect marriage but being persuaded about the need to trust is an essential ingredient of unity. This is no time to deal with pre-conditions of unity but to create conditions that make unity possible. It might help to keep in mind that the Congress has already lost what it had to the BJP and conceded space to the regional parties incrementally. Now, the ambitions of the BJP are to nibble away at the contours of the regional parties till they are dismantled.

Minus unity, 2024 may be the beginning of the end, and 2029, the end. “Live and let live” does not suit the BJP beyond the temporary working arrangements they make till they can unleash their instruments of capture. For the opposition to treat the moment as an opportunity to squeeze the Congress will be like cutting one’s nose to spite the face or shooting themselves in the foot. There is very little time, knowing that party cadres and workers take a while to accept the consequences of alliances. But in any case, leaders should be talking to each other constantly, in twos and threes if not more. The conditions warrant the coming together; history demands collaboration; wisdom points to the inevitability of alliances.

There are many ways to describe the dilemma: I suggested that it is a matter of who first says “I love you”; it could also be described as “who blinks first”. When the conversation for an alliance begins in earnest rather than periodic trial balloons being floated, it will be important to keep in mind who has the best talent to form a government. Bringing down the Congress’s numbers will ultimately undermine the sustainability of an alliance. But beyond that, all potential partners can be sure that the Congress will go the extra mile to fulfil the role of protecting the fabric of our nation, and that includes the federal structure in letter and spirit.

The 85th Plenary had several important features. More than 10,000 delegates were in attendance with excellent arrangements. It was topped with a vast rally of local people. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also gave a stirring speech. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also present, has delivered on our manifesto promises, including MSP for rice, despite the central government having betrayed its responsibility.

For people who keep needling us on leadership, this Plenary should have set their minds at rest. The benign presence of the two generations of Gandhis set the theme and the self-assured guidance of the Congress President was conspicuous. But the overwhelming support for Rahul Gandhi amongst Congress workers and leaders could be missed only by ears and eyes shut by extreme prejudice. The Bharat Jodo Yatra and this Plenary have underscored a special connect that he has with the people of India. In addition, the new political vocabulary and spiritual touch give a signal of politics at a level not seen in the country since Jawaharlal Nehru. Yet, there is a fighter in him when it comes to challenging fearlessly people who have sought to destroy the fabric of our society, building up to a fake clash of civilisations. The message of inclusiveness could not have been more meaningful than his saying, “I have no home except amongst the people who walked thousands of kilometres with me”.

When it comes to China, Rahul Gandhi is clear: The government has failed to protect our home as indeed the very soldiers who serve as sentinels. The External Affairs Minister had questioned if Rahul Gandhi sent the army to the border. But he lost sight of the truth that the army too needs dedicated support from the citizens. The words of the young Congress leader will make the people rise to say, “we shall overcome”, and not be distracted by the Chinese economy. The spirit of Raipur is “without fear or favour”.

Kharge presided over a Congress that committed itself to a structure of equal participation of Dalits, OBCs, minorities, women and youth. A Congress that believes in compassion and partnership, service and determination, ambition to reach for the sky but not be out of touch with the soil, and the pursuit of a foreign policy that builds on our freedom and dignity. We are set to capture the imagination of our people once again. India will be born again to fulfil the dreams of our noble people.

The writer is a Congress leader and former Union minister