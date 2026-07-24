The Indian film fraternity finally seems to be finding its voice — one social media post at a time. If there is one force that has prompted this shift, perhaps unwittingly, it is the country’s youth, who have braved police action, communication blackouts and relentless rain to keep their protests alive. Following Monday’s police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, in which scores of protesters were injured, a growing number of film personalities have begun expressing solidarity with the movement.

The change is noticeable because it includes some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, who have long steered clear of political discourse. Salman Khan described the crackdown on “a peaceful movement” as saddening and backed the students’ demand for “a better educational system”. Alia Bhatt said she was “humbled by the courage” of the young protesters, while R Madhavan urged the government to “ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly”. They now join the prominent personalities from across the film industries of India, including Tovino Thomas, Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and many others who have already taken a stand in support of the protesting students’ demand. They also happen to belong to an informal group of celebrities and artists who have frequently spoken out on public issues.