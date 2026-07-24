Opinion From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood finally has something mildly political to say
A growing number of film personalities are expressing solidarity with protesting students, signalling a departure from the industry's long silence on contentious public issues
The Indian film fraternity finally seems to be finding its voice — one social media post at a time. If there is one force that has prompted this shift, perhaps unwittingly, it is the country’s youth, who have braved police action, communication blackouts and relentless rain to keep their protests alive. Following Monday’s police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi, in which scores of protesters were injured, a growing number of film personalities have begun expressing solidarity with the movement.
The change is noticeable because it includes some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, who have long steered clear of political discourse. Salman Khan described the crackdown on “a peaceful movement” as saddening and backed the students’ demand for “a better educational system”. Alia Bhatt said she was “humbled by the courage” of the young protesters, while R Madhavan urged the government to “ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly”. They now join the prominent personalities from across the film industries of India, including Tovino Thomas, Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and many others who have already taken a stand in support of the protesting students’ demand. They also happen to belong to an informal group of celebrities and artists who have frequently spoken out on public issues.
Film personalities speaking up should not, in itself, be extraordinary in the world’s largest democracy. Yet, for years, many of Bollywood’s biggest stars have largely remained silent on contentious political issues, particularly under the Narendra Modi regime. The reasons are not difficult to understand. When Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in January 2020 to express solidarity with students and teachers attacked by a masked mob, she faced a heavy backlash online. After being criticised for reportedly talking about a rise in “intolerance”, Shah Rukh Khan gradually stopped making political comments and reduced his media interactions. Aamir Khan was heavily criticised in 2015 for sharing that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they consider leaving India because of growing intolerance. Today, he has largely confined his public statements to his work, relationships and mental health.
Even when major stars have addressed political issues, often they’ve only echoed the ruling establishment’s position. The reasons for this are not difficult to unpack: Fear of government backlash, social media attacks, loss of professional opportunities, and the “anti-national” tag. Shah has spoken about prominent stars having too much to lose by speaking up.
For the time being, however, the ideological gap and fear of being caught in a political whirlpool appear to have taken a backseat. Ignoring the students’ fight right now means the stars would have a cross to bear in the coming years.
In a country where film stars and cricketers are idolised, public expectations inevitably extend beyond entertainment. Many believe that celebrities who command such immense influence should also speak up during moments of national significance. They are often compared with Hollywood figures such as Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro, who have openly criticised the Donald Trump administration. The comparison may not always be fair, but it reflects a widely held expectation that stardom carries a measure of public responsibility.
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That expectation is especially relevant today. While the present dispensation has faced protests on several fronts, this movement is different because it is being led by young people — considered to be “the future of the nation” — demanding a better future for themselves. They also happen to constitute the primary audience and fan base of India’s biggest stars. Even as they enjoy the comfort of their celebrity status, film personalities can no longer ignore a nationwide movement driven by the very generation that is now sustaining their careers.
The list of major stars who are breaking their silence for students is still short. Nonetheless, it marks a significant shift in how “Bollywood” responds to such political events.
The writer is associate editor, The Indian Express. alaka.sahani@expressindia.com