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From the Opinions Editor: In season of protests, on the costs of speaking out, consequences of silence

Withdrawal of an Irish writer’s books from the UK market opens up a wider conversation about celebrity activism, commercial pressure and the fallout of taking a stand

Salley RooneyRooney’s fiction — from Conversations with Friends (2017) to Normal People (2018) to Intermezzo (2024) — is preoccupied with intimacy, class, power and the uneasy moral negotiations of contemporary life. (File images)
Written by: Paromita Chakrabarti
5 min readOct 25, 2026 08:43 PM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 08:41 PM IST

Dear Express Reader,

In this season of global protests, the politics of dissent is unfolding in unexpected places, including in book stores across Britain. Last week, publisher Faber and Faber announced that Sally Rooney’s books will no longer be available in the United Kingdom in any format. The Irish writer has pledged to donate her royalties to Palestine Action, a group proscribed by the British government. Faber’s statement read, “Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work. To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher. As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format.”

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Paromita Chakrabarti
Paromita Chakrabarti

Paromita Chakrabarti is Senior Associate Editor at the  The Indian... Read More

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