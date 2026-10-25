From the Opinions Editor: In season of protests, on the costs of speaking out, consequences of silence

Dear Express Reader,

In this season of global protests, the politics of dissent is unfolding in unexpected places, including in book stores across Britain. Last week, publisher Faber and Faber announced that Sally Rooney’s books will no longer be available in the United Kingdom in any format. The Irish writer has pledged to donate her royalties to Palestine Action, a group proscribed by the British government. Faber’s statement read, “Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work. To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher. As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format.”

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It is an episode with implicit lessons about our reaction to famous people when they take a stand — and just as revealingly, when they refuse to speak up.

There is, to begin with, the business of commerce: What happens when a writer’s political convictions collide with the legal and financial structures through which her work reaches readers? Or, when a musician expresses political views on stage? There is the old, insistent chorus that claims that art and politics must remain separate, that their coming together is in some way an overreach, to be censured in the only way that money knows: By withholding support, as it happened last month with rapper Macklemore who was removed under pressure from powerful sponsors and stadium owners from Ed Sheeran’s US Loop Tour for voicing support for Palestine.

In Rooney’s case, the decision to withdraw was mutually taken by the writer and her publisher. But the boundaries of dissent are often drawn without an explicit intervention from the state; it is enough to make the counterparty anxious about the consequences of association: The publisher, the promoter, the producer, the theatre or the venue, each acts to protect itself, and the result is lost deals, professional isolation, threats — a censorship by other means that nobody owns.

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In India, where the silence of leading Bollywood stars has grown deafening over the years, the possibility of personal and professional backlash creates incentives for caution. In 2015, for instance, when actor Aamir Khan spoke of rising intolerance in the country, he was met with swift backlash from sections of the ruling party, his colleagues and fans. The cumulative effect of such majoritarian pushback is that public figures can become conspicuously absent from conversations in which their influence might otherwise matter.

What does it mean when a beloved writer, musician or actor becomes entangled in a political dispute, and what does our response to that entanglement reveal about the purposes for which we consume culture?

Rooney’s fiction — from Conversations with Friends (2017) to Normal People (2018) to Intermezzo (2024) — is preoccupied with intimacy, class, power and the uneasy moral negotiations of contemporary life. They invite readers to examine the relationship between private emotions and public structures that shape them. The reader who values a writer’s capacity to illuminate the world might reasonably be expected to recognise that this does not end when the novel ends.

In a 2019 interview with Louisiana Channel, Rooney observed that our engagement with the world is “not just optional, you can’t just opt out of the rest of humankind.” Perhaps this is also what art asks of us: To remain open to lives beyond our own, to recognise something of ourselves in others. To insist that artistes abandon these capacities when they speak publicly is to value their ability to move us while denying them the right to be moved themselves. If we welcome the emotional and intellectual experience that art offers, we must also reckon with the possibility that its makers will hold convictions that challenge, unsettle or even offend us. And when celebrities remain silent on matters of public consequence while readily lending their visibility to commercial campaigns, it is fair to question the terms on which that visibility is offered.

The withdrawal of Rooney’s books from the UK does not require readers to endorse her position on Palestine Action, whose proscription and methods remain contested. One can disagree with her decision while still asking whether a legal and commercial arrangement that makes publication untenable should trouble us. It asks us to consider the systems that govern cultural production and circulation: Who gets to speak, what causes are acceptable and who is penalised for speaking out. After all, the cost of dissent may be borne by those who speak, but the consequences of silence belong to us all.

Till next time,

Paromita Chakrabarti

Recommended Readings:

*Ashok Lavasa: ‘ECI’s course correction is welcome, need for accountability remains’

*Harish Damodaran: ‘Fossil fuel in the farm, and food as fuel — a double bind’

*Ganesh Devy: ‘Redefining we the people — that’s the task of a new Demography Committee’

*C Raja Mohan: ‘Rubio in Jamnagar, and a changing map of the new diplomacy’

*Jean Dreze and Yogendra Yadav: ‘Let us not be in denial, disenfranchisement is real’